4 Copies of Loki First Appearance at Auction, Journey Into Mystery #85

So everyone loves Loki. And he looks a lot differently than he used to. Stan Lee created a version of him for a pre-Marvel comic book called Venus and then brought him into the Journey Into Mystery comic book, created by Stan, his brother Larry Leiber and Jack Kirby alongside his brother Thor in issue #85 in 1963. And, handily timed alongside the new Loki TV show, four copies are up for auction this week at ComicConnect as part of their Session 3: (Detective Comics – Runaways), which all end on the 23rd of June. It also happens to be the third appearance of Thor, and the first appearance of Asgard, Heimdall, and Odin, if you are counting, and features additional artwork by Steve Ditko.

At the time of writing, a CGC 5.5 slabbed copy of Journey Into Mystery #85 has had bids for up to $6,200. Recently a copy at CGC 8.0 sold for $18,000 on eBay, and why it may not reach those heights, the timeliness means it will certainly go a lot higher than it is now.

It is also joined by a CGC 5.0 slabbed copy of Journey Into Mystery #85 with bids of $3100 at the time of writing.

A CGC 4.0 slabbed copy of Journey Into Mystery #85 with bids of $3000 at the time of writing.

And a CGC 3.0 slabbed copy of Journey Into Mystery #85 with bids of $980 at the time of writing. The auction also contains five copies of issues of Journey Into Mystery #83, with the first appearance of Thor and Donald Blake.

The Loki TV series was created by Michael Waldron for Disney+, with Waldron serving as head writer and Kate Herron directing. Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki from the film series, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, and Sasha Lane and premiered on the 9th of June 9, 2021. A second season is in development.