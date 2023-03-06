45 Shots Of Cosplay From The London Comic Con Spring 2023 Cosplayers took to the aisles, corridors, nooks and crannies of the London Comic Con Spring 2023 show, as well as the masquerade exhibition event.

This weekend saw the London Comic Con Spring 2023 show at London Olympia. This isn't one of their big Summer Of Winter London Film And Comic Con shows, it's smaller, more intimate, on one floor of one of the halls only, but it is packed full of love as ever. And that includes the cosplay. You can take a look at the show as a whole in this From One Side Of The Show To The Other video – as is standard. But cosplayers took to the aisles, corridors, nooks and crannies of the show, as well as the masquerade exhibition event. I could only make it for the Sunday this year, but you can still appreciate the time and effort into creating and collating such costumes and performances. We even got a Mushroom, Mushroom, Badger singalong at one point. And the Winter Cosplayer turned into the biggest bad guy of them all. We even got Colin Baker's big speech from Trial of A Time Lord, with Colin Baker himself just metres away…

Here's a gallery of some of the cosplay on display at the show. I do hope the perp survives judgement in Mega-City One.

The London Film and Comic Con and the London Comic Con focus on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics, and are organised by Showmasters Ltd and currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. They began in 2004 from the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays. It is also the show that it is quickest for me to get to, and there's a Boris bike stand, next to the Olympia tube station, right there!

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cosplay, london