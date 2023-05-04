468 Comic Book Stores Only Just Got Their Money Shot Tim Seeley and Gisele Lagace's Money Shot returned from Vault Comics last month. But only from Diamond, it was delayed from Lunar.

Tim Seeley and Gisele Lagace's sex-positive-plation sci-fi comic book, Money Shot returned with Money Shot Comes Again from Vault Comics last month. But only from Diamond Comic Distributors it seems, it was delayed a week from Lunar Distribution, so the following comic stores only got their copies yesterday. There seems to have been a bit of disparity with some non-DC Comics of late. Man, I remember when this happened all the time during the eightioes. Anyway, the following comic stores just got theoir Money Shot…

Alex's MVP Cards & Comics Amazing Discoveries Gilbert Arkham Comics Capitol City Comic Shop Clyde's Comics and Fantasy Shop Collector Zone Comics & Collectables Collectors Choice Comic Room Hamburg Comickaze Comics and Pop Culture Store Comics Etc Daydreams Comics DCBS Digital Heroes Dragons Keep – Lehi DreamDaze Comics Fun & Games, Inc. Elite Comics Gryend House Heroes and Villains House Of M Comics and Arcade Journey In2 Comics midwest collectables Alter Ego Comics and Games Amazing Comics & Cards-LB Arsenal Comics and Games Ventura Bases Cards & Comics Beldame Books CaptCan Comics Inc Carolina Comics Comic Junction Comics & Collectibles Comics Adventure COMICS CUBED Conway Comics Creating Heroes Stephens Way Dragons Keep – Provo Drawn to Comics Dreadnought Comics Empire's Comics Vault Floating World Comics Golden Unicorn Comics Graham Crackers Comics, CH Handsome Comics All Heroes Comics Alternate Reality Inc Angry Comics Arena Comics & Gaming, Inc. Arena Comics & Gaming, Inc. Arkham Gift Shoppe Atomic Comics BAD LLAMA COMICS LLC Blue Moon Comics, LLC Books Galore Bunjee's Comics Captain Comics, Inc. Cloud City Games Collector's Corner Inc Comic Realms Coy's Comics Desert Oasis comics Epikos Comics and Games G-Mart Comics Galactic Comics and Games Geek Geek Nerd Nerd Comics Toys and Collectibles A Shop Called Quest Adelaide Comics Centre Alternate Worlds B-Town Comics Bad Eddy's Hobbies and Collectables black cat comics CollectiVerse Ltd. Collectors Comics Comics and Friends Cosmic Comics and Cards Danger Room Comics Dee's Book and Comic Shop Graham Crackers Comics of Wisconsin Graham Crackers Comics, DK Graham Crackers Comics, NM Graham Crackers Comics, SC Grand Slam Sportscards and Comics Gryphon Games & Comics Heroes Comics & Cards LLC Jim & Dan Comics and Collectibles (Appelt Pty Ltd T/A) Arcadia Unbound Alien Worlds Anime Imports B & M Amusement Big Time Collectibles Books with Pictures Brave New World Comics Bulletproof comics and skates Carol & John's Comic Book Shop Comic Relief Toms River Comics Cards & Collectibles Comics N'More Cyberspace Comic Shop DCBS DJ's Collectible Shoppe dugout sportscards G-Mart Comics Champaign GGS COMICS & COLLECTIBLES Green Shift Comics Kingpin Comics & Gaming A Comic Shop Aegis Comics of Alaska ALL BOOKS & COMICS Alter Ego Comics Alternate Reality Inc Anyone Comics Argos Comics and Used Book Shop LLC Big Time Collectibles Books Galore C3 Comics Inc Chicago Comics choice comics llc Comic Force LLC Comix Cafe Cool Comics and Games Inc Disc Heroes Dragons Keep – Provo Fantastic Comics First Aid Comics – Little Italy Forbidden Planet NYC Golden Apple Online Jaswen, Inc dba Legend Comics & Coffee Limited Editions Magic City Comics and Collectibles Main Street Comics & Memorabilia Other Worlds, LLC Page-3's GAMEZONE Rodman Comics STATE OF COMICS The Dark Side Universal Comics V-Stock Wonderland Comics Muse Comics & Games Next Door Comics Other Worlds, LLC Rogues Gallery Comics Rubber City Comics Rupp's Comics Serenity Comics and Games LLC Space Monkey Comics Ssalefish Concord The Comics Keep The Comiq Rack The Goblins Heist Yukon Cards and Comics Glass Cabinet Hobbies Goldmine Comics & Cards Graham Crackers Comics Great Stories Comics and Games HARRY MOCHE Impulse Creations Comics & Collectibles Lakeside Comics Magic Dragon Comics Massey's Comics Mike's Comics Mile High Comics.com Outsider Comics Phantom of the Attic R AND B GAMES Robot Zero Comics, Toys, & Vintage Savannah Comics and More Secret Lair Collectibles LLC Superscript Comics and Games The Darl Knight The Nerd Store The turning page Ken' Comic Man Knowhere Korka Comics Miami Legends Comics and Games Maximum Comics Miller's Comics, Cards, and collectables Mind's Eye Comics

Mutiny Information Cafe Neighborhood Comics Nuclear Comics NP PCB COMICS Pep Comics Read Comics Rockhopper Comics & Games Rose City Comics Sanctum Tattoos and Comics Source Comics and Games Ssalefish Greensboro Vintage Stock West River Comics and Collectibles LemonJuice McGee's Comic Cavalcade Mavericks Cards and Comics Monarch Comics Night Flight Comics Otherside Games Player's Choice Powers Comics Radar Comics RAH-Coco's Rainbow Cosmic Red Lady Comics Red Shirt Comics LLC Subculture Enterprises, LLC The Hive Comics and Games Time Travelers Top Cut Comics Twelve Universal School of Karate Zeeks Comics and Games Ground Zero Hobby House of Pop Culture In This Issue Comics JESSE JAMES COMICS Mammoth Comics Next Level Comics and Games Inc. Rad Raptor Comics Richmond Comix Ron's Comic Closet LLC Stargazer Comics Stormwatch Comics Stunt Dog Comics LLC Summit Comics & Games Lansing The Comix Cave LLC The Multiverse Toy and Comic Junkie Twenty Eleven Comics Two Kings Comics Ultra Comix GmbH Zia Comics Ultimate Comics Durham Vintage Stock Watchtower Heroes Comics Yancy Street Comics South Adam's Action Figures & Comics Ash Ave Comics Ash Ave Comics Book Exchange & Comic Shop Collectors Choice Comic Junction Comics Toons N Toys Comics vs Toys Comics-N-Stuff PW Endless Comics, Games & Cards LLC Epic Robo Spider Escape Hatch Books Everyone Comics and Books Graham Crackers Comics ltd Jamanz Collectibles Jay's Comics Kaboom Comics & Collectibles #2 KC's Comics Kenmore Komics & Games LEGENDS COMICS New World Comics 616 Collectibles LLC AFTERTIME COMICS, INC. Altered State Comics Bat City Comic Professionals Clobberin' Comics Comic Cubicle Comic Kingdom of Canada Comics Kingdom Dark Dominion Comics DCBS Tate's North Echo Base Fallout Comics Inc Fanfare Frankenstein Comics Freedom Comics LLC Galaxy Comics Gameplace, LLC (t/a Nostalgia, Ink) Glorious Porpoise Comics Graham Crackers Comics, LV Grumpy Old Man's Comics 9.9 Comics All Star Comics Bamf Comics Bizarro World Books With Pictures Eugene Chops Comics Collectors Den Comic Alley Comic Attic Comic Town Comics-N-Stuff Comix Warehouse COSMIC CAT COMICS Dragon's Lair Comics & Fantasy® Fat Cat Comics Final Boss Comics & Games Frankenstein Comics Geek Inc Comics – Bartlett Gotham Newsstand Gutter Pop Comics Hill City Comics & Cards Kowabunga Comics Level Up Nico's Comics And Games NYHC Comics Our Comic Shoppe Outer Rim Collective Pop Culture Comix SURPRISE COMICS Tails To Astonish Telegraph Art & Comics II The Adventure Begins All American Comics Boardman Alter Ego Comics Amazing Stories Another Dimension Antiquarium AnZ Comics Aquilonia Comics, Cards & More Arkham Comics & Games Beeda's Thingamajigits Bills Books & More Cadets Toys & Comics Collectibles Galore Collector's Paradise Pasadena Comic Book Shop Comic Book World, Louisville Comic Relief Comic-Web Comics Etc Comics Etc Comix City Too! DCBS Now Or Never Comics Painted Visions Comics, Cards and Games Inc. Phil's Comic Shoppe Speeding Bullet Enterprises LLC Team Orgg Enterprises The Infinite Mushroom Comic & Game Shop Undercity Comics Zeppelin Comics – Benicia Zeus Comics Hazel's Heroes Comics Heroes and Horrors Games Kapow Comics LLC. KINGS COMICS Krav'n Comics Marti Comics Nostalgia Newsstand Port City Comics Portals Games & Comics Ron's coin Rubber Mallet Comics Symbiotik Comics The Comic Box W9 Ventures LLC DBA Warp 9 Comics Fanboy Comics and Cards Graham Crackers Comics, PF Heroes for Sale – New Zealand Heroes Wanted, LLC INFINITE HEROES COMICS Midgard Comics, Games and More Mooney Auto Supply / dba Retcon Comics and Cars Nuclear Comics Pensacola Pop Comics Powerhowz Arts and Entertainment Revenge Of Richards Comics & Collectables, LLC Sterling Silver Comics Tasteecat Comics The Secret Lair The Tangled Web Timmy Mac's Comics & Games Uncanny! URBAN LEGENDS COMICS Wizard's Comics and Collectibles Inc Zapp Comics Manalapan Zeppelin Comics – Napa 2nd Alarm Comics Acme Comics & Collectibles All in a Dream Amazing Fantasy Anime Imports Archonia NV Belgium Attix Comics Aw Yeah Comics Back In Time Comics and Collectibles Bankston's BLACKBIRD COMICS & COFFEEHOUSE Brainstorm Comics and Gaming BSI Comics Capital City Comics Captain Blue Hen Comics Collector's Paradise NoHo Collector's Paradise West Valley Collectors Ink Comic Book World, Inc. Comic Express Comic Logic Comic Swap Comics Heaven AB Docking Bay 93 Doombrowski Games & Comics FRANK-N-FREDS COMICS & CARDS Fun 4 All Comics & Games G-Mart Comics Galaxy Comics Game Wizard and Blue Sky Hobbies Golden Age Collectables Graham Crackers Comics, AV Graham Crackers Comics, DG Granite City Comics H Studios LLC Heroes Realm Hey You Guys, LLC Infinite Frontiers Collectibles JHU Comic Books KhanSpryreLLC dba Comics Are Go Kirwan's Game Store – Catskill Nostalgia Ink Paper Heroes Comic Book Lounge & Collectibles PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC IN OAKLAND Radar Toys and Collectibles Stairway to Heaven Comics StarFighter Comics The Comics Club, Inc. TJ Comic Relief vortex comics Alter Ego Comics & Books/Toby's General Store Apex Comics LLC Atomic Comics Big City Comics BME EXCHANGE LLC — Money Tree Bug's Comics & Games LLC Cape and Cowl Comics Capital Comics Capitol Comics Casablanca Comics (Portland) Chaos Pop PTY LTD Comic Envy Comic Force LLC Springfield Comic Warriors Creative comics Drawn to Comics Duncanville Bookstore Economics In Comics LLC EMERALD CITY COMICS Empire Comics Excalibur Comics, Cards & Games Fulcrum Comics G-Mart Comics Champaign GMZ Collectibles Graham Crackers Comics Graham Crackers Comics, NM Heroes And Villains Infinite Realities Comics Maximum Comics Missys Comix New Dimension Comics Inc. Njoy Games & Comics LLC Phoenix Comics & Collectibles Red Sky Comics Scratch N' Spin Secret Headquarters Comic Emporium Tate's Comics Inc. The Amazing Book-Store The Archives The Collective: A Comic & Game Community the Collector's Outpost The Comic Strip The Comics Place The Dark Knight Velocity Comics Well Spring Production

Three more Money Shot #1 covers

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR A LAGACE (MR)

VAULT COMICS

FEB231792

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Gisele Lagace

The XXX-plorers are back on their hands and knees for the good of humanity! When the giant ass space jellyfish who run the ordered universe arrive on earth, the porn-stars-cum-science explorers must put away grudges, crushes, and side-hustles to once again take one (or two! or three!) for the team.

An epicly sexy new arc begins, which takes aim at dumb billionaires and bad optics, and guest stars a LEGENDARY underground comix heroine! NEW ARTIST Gisele Lagace puts her sexy spin on the book!In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: $4.99