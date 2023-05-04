468 Comic Book Stores Only Just Got Their Money Shot

Tim Seeley and Gisele Lagace's Money Shot returned from Vault Comics last month. But only from Diamond, it was delayed from Lunar.

Published
by
|
Comments

Tim Seeley and Gisele Lagace's sex-positive-plation sci-fi comic book, Money Shot returned with Money Shot Comes Again from Vault Comics last month. But only from Diamond Comic Distributors it seems, it was delayed a week from Lunar Distribution, so the following comic stores only got their copies yesterday. There seems to have been a bit of disparity with some non-DC Comics of late. Man, I remember when this happened all the time during the eightioes. Anyway, the following comic stores just got theoir Money Shot

Three more Money Shot #1 covers

MONEY SHOT COMES AGAIN #1 CVR A LAGACE (MR)
VAULT COMICS
FEB231792
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Gisele Lagace
The XXX-plorers are back on their hands and knees for the good of humanity! When the giant ass space jellyfish who run the ordered universe arrive on earth, the porn-stars-cum-science explorers must put away grudges, crushes, and side-hustles to once again take one (or two! or three!) for the team.
An epicly sexy new arc begins, which takes aim at dumb billionaires and bad optics, and guest stars a LEGENDARY underground comix heroine! NEW ARTIST Gisele Lagace puts her sexy spin on the book!In Shops: Apr 26, 2023
SRP: $4.99

 

Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
