5 Thoughts About Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1

I read Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 on a whim, and it hit me with a whammy. I'm skeptical of licensed work and tie ins because not every licensor is as easy to work with as Hasbro historically was with GI Joe. Regardless, Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 earned my undivided attention. Here's why:

If American Ronin #1 was influenced by cyberpunk stories, this one's, well, it's in the name. Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team. It's a tie-in to the forthcoming multi-platform videogame Cyberpunk 2077 from Polish developer CD Projekt Red, it's unknown if there will be any cross-pollination between the two releases. But, all told, the comic's much better than I would've expected. There's a lot more action in this than I bargained for, which kept the issue fast-paced. Writer Cullen Bunn wrote enough comics that he makes the world-building go down smoothly, and Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team is a great example of it. I knew figuratively nothing about the Cyberpunk branded setting, and Cyberpunk 2077 didn't require me to. Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team's first issue follows an EMT called Nadia. She works for a private company called Trauma Team International, a combination of medics and SWAT. Her team goes on a disastrous job, and she's the sole survivor. It's a great way to humanize an in-game mechanic. The cliffhanger for the issue's great and makes me want issue two immediately. Artist Miguel Valderrama is always clear, but there's usually a stylistic bit of visual noise ala Nathan Fox. Jason Wordie's colors mesh well with the setting. Their collaboration gives the impression of a high energy, messy style without being difficult to follow. The team nails the tone, with bright neon where there's supposed to be, and darker colors in the slums. Overall, Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 is one of my favorite comics from Dark Horse this year. Admittedly, it's a slim year, but it would have made it in years with a fuller publication schedule.