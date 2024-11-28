Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: ,

59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow

59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow... and if you want to add yours, e-mail it in.

Published
by
|
Comments

Happy Thanksgiving Day, Americans! Tomorrow is Black Friday. It started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it—even though no one else celebrates this Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few American in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. If you want your brick-and-mortar store listed in a follow-up Black Friday post for early tomorrow morning, send it to richjohnston@gmail.com today.

California

Black Friday Comic Shops

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA

Black Friday Comic Shops

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, 50% off of pop vinyl and other toys/action figures, 25% off of graphic novels, 25 cent comics, $25 blind gift box (full of $65+ worth of comics, graphic novels, etc).

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

Florida

Black Friday Comic Shops

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

Illinois

Black Friday Comic Shops

Black Friday Comic Shops

Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

Colossus Comics and Games, Mount Vernon, Illinois!

Indiana

Kentucky

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

The Inner Geek, Ashland, KY

Maryland

Black Friday Comic Shops

 

Black Friday Comic Shops

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD

Minnesota

58 Black Friday Comic Shops

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything

58 Black Friday Comic Shops
Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, NE,  68104

New York

46 Black Friday Comic Shops

 

Black Friday Comic Shops

4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY, 10% Off Everything, 25% Off Funko Pop Vinyl, 25% Off Super 7 Ultimate Figures, 35% Off Back Issues

Black Friday Comic Shops

CALM Comics 161 Levittown Pkwy, Hicksville, NY, 9 am to 12 pm, huge half-price Black Friday sale. Comics from .25 cents and up.

North Carolina

46 Black Friday Comic Shops

  • Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC. Everything on shelves will be Buy 2, Get the 3rd FREE with mix & match across ALL items! So no need to juggle between filling your Funko or action figure collection, just do both at the same time! Subscribers who clear their entire box the week get a Justice League Unlimited #1 A cover, and everyone else can pick it up for 50% OFF with any additional comic purchase.
  • Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC. Buy 2 Get 1 Free everything all weekend long with expanded hours!!!
  • Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh, 6 mystery funko pops for ONLY $29.99! That's 6 for the price of 2!! and don't forget, Black Friday only ALL items in the store will be Buy 2 Get 1 FREE!

Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1.00 comic books are 25 for $5.00! All statues are 1/2 off! All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off

North Dakota

46 Black Friday Comic Shops

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South in Fargo, ND

Ohio

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

North Coast Comics,  Parma Ohio

Tennessee

35 Black Friday Comic Shops

Texas

Black Friday Comic Shops

Virginia

Black Friday Comic Shops

Washington

46 Black Friday Comic Shops

I Like Comics, 1715 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA, United States, Washington

 

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.