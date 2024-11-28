Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop

59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow

59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow... and if you want to add yours, e-mail it in.

Happy Thanksgiving Day, Americans! Tomorrow is Black Friday. It started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it—even though no one else celebrates this Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few American in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. If you want your brick-and-mortar store listed in a follow-up Black Friday post for early tomorrow morning, send it to richjohnston@gmail.com today.

California

Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA

Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, 50% off of pop vinyl and other toys/action figures, 25% off of graphic novels, 25 cent comics, $25 blind gift box (full of $65+ worth of comics, graphic novels, etc).

Florida

Illinois

Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL

Colossus Comics and Games, Mount Vernon, Illinois!

Indiana

Summit Comics & Games – Lansing $5 Black Friday special graphic novels! As well as some of this week's great new releases.

$5 Black Friday special graphic novels! As well as some of this week's great new releases. Summit Comics & Games – Fort Wayne. – 4240 West Jefferson Boulevard, Suite M-8, Fort Wayne

Kentucky

The Inner Geek, Ashland, KY

Maryland

Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD

Minnesota

Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,

Nebraska

Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything



Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, NE, 68104

New York

Midtown Comics Times Square, 200 W. 40th Street (corner of 7th Ave) · New York, NY 10018,20% off everything

Midtown Comics Grand Central, 459 Lexington Avenue (corner of 45th St.) · New York, NY 10017, 20% off everything

Midtown Comics Downtown, 64 Fulton Street (corner of Gold St.) · New York, NY 10038, 20% off everything

Midtown Comics Astoria, 32-11 41st St, Astoria, NY 11103, United States

4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY, 10% Off Everything, 25% Off Funko Pop Vinyl, 25% Off Super 7 Ultimate Figures, 35% Off Back Issues

CALM Comics 161 Levittown Pkwy, Hicksville, NY, 9 am to 12 pm, huge half-price Black Friday sale. Comics from .25 cents and up.

North Carolina

Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC. Everything on shelves will be Buy 2, Get the 3rd FREE with mix & match across ALL items! So no need to juggle between filling your Funko or action figure collection, just do both at the same time! Subscribers who clear their entire box the week get a Justice League Unlimited #1 A cover, and everyone else can pick it up for 50% OFF with any additional comic purchase.

Ultimate Comics Cary , 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC. Buy 2 Get 1 Free everything all weekend long with expanded hours!!!

Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh, 6 mystery funko pops for ONLY $29.99! That's 6 for the price of 2!! and don't forget, Black Friday only ALL items in the store will be Buy 2 Get 1 FREE!

Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1.00 comic books are 25 for $5.00! All statues are 1/2 off! All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off

North Dakota

Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South in Fargo, ND

Ohio

North Coast Comics, Parma Ohio

Tennessee

The Golden Age, 316 Court St, Maryville, TN

Texas

Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX

Virginia

Third Eye Comics Short Pump , 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale

Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale

Washington

I Like Comics, 1715 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA, United States, Washington

