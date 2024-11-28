Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: black friday, comic shop
59 Comic Book Stores Doing Black Friday Sales Tomorrow
Happy Thanksgiving Day, Americans! Tomorrow is Black Friday. It started as the retail resurgence after America's Thanksgiving, and it gained traction internationally after Amazon started doing it—even though no one else celebrates this Thanksgiving. Here's a look at a few American in-store comic book-related Black Friday deals sent my way. If you want your brick-and-mortar store listed in a follow-up Black Friday post for early tomorrow morning, send it to richjohnston@gmail.com today.
California
Graham Crackers Comics, 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA
Alakazam Comics & Games, 17777 Main Street, Ste. E, Irvine, CA, 50% off of pop vinyl and other toys/action figures, 25% off of graphic novels, 25 cent comics, $25 blind gift box (full of $65+ worth of comics, graphic novels, etc).
- Collector's Paradise Valley, 7131 Winnetka Ave, Canoga Park, CA 91306
- Collector's Paradise Pasadena, 319 S. Arroyo Prkwy Unit 4, Pasadena, CA 91105
- Collector's Paradise NoHo, 5118 Lankershim Blvd, N. Hollywood, CA 91601
Florida
- Coliseum Of Comics Millenia, 4672 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando, FL – 32839
- Coliseum Of Comics Kissimmee, 2511 Old Vineland Rd. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics Lakeland, 1517 Bartow Rd (US 98), Lakeland, FL – 34746
- Coliseum Of Comics East Colonial, 1730 E. Highway 50, Clermont, FL – 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics New Tampa, 19402 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33647
- Coliseum Of Comics Clermont, 1730 FL-50, Clermont, FL 34711
- Coliseum Of Comics Jacksonville Riverside, 2724 Park St, Jacksonville, FL 32205,
- Coliseum Of Comics Oakleaf, 9630 Crosshill Blvd #102, Jacksonville, FL – 32222
- Coliseum Of Comics Arlington, 9344 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL – 32225
- Coliseum Of Comics Gainesville, 4401 NW 25th Place, Suite G, Gainesville, FL, 32606
- Coliseum Of Comics Saturday Outlet, 8010 Sunport Dr. Ste. #106, Orlando, FL, 32809
- Famous Faces & Funnies, 3540 W. New Haven Ave, Melbourne FL
- Famous Faces & Funnies Two, 801 N Congress Ave #604, Boynton Beach, FL
Illinois
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610
- Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410
- Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350
- Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883
- Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810
- Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010
- Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240
Jay's Comics, 34165 N US Highway 45, Third Lake, IL
Colossus Comics and Games, Mount Vernon, Illinois!
Indiana
- Summit Comics & Games – Lansing $5 Black Friday special graphic novels! As well as some of this week's great new releases.
- Summit Comics & Games – Fort Wayne. – 4240 West Jefferson Boulevard, Suite M-8, Fort Wayne
Kentucky
The Inner Geek, Ashland, KY
Maryland
- Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD Midnight Sale, All day sale
- Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD – All day sale
- Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD – All day sale
- Third Eye Comics College Park, 4744 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD – All day sale
Cards, Comics & Collectibles, 51 Main St. Reisterstown, MD
Minnesota
Most Wanted Comics, 9919, Lyndale Ave S, Bloomington, MN,
Nebraska
Krypton Comics, 2809 S 125th Ave, Suite 378, Omaha, NE, 30% OFF everything
Legend Comics & Coffee, 6068 Maple Street, Omaha, NE, 68104
New York
- Midtown Comics Times Square, 200 W. 40th Street (corner of 7th Ave) · New York, NY 10018,20% off everything
- Midtown Comics Grand Central, 459 Lexington Avenue (corner of 45th St.) · New York, NY 10017, 20% off everything
- Midtown Comics Downtown, 64 Fulton Street (corner of Gold St.) · New York, NY 10038, 20% off everything
- Midtown Comics Astoria, 32-11 41st St, Astoria, NY 11103, United States
4th World Comics, 33 Route 111, Smithtown, NY, 10% Off Everything, 25% Off Funko Pop Vinyl, 25% Off Super 7 Ultimate Figures, 35% Off Back Issues
CALM Comics 161 Levittown Pkwy, Hicksville, NY, 9 am to 12 pm, huge half-price Black Friday sale. Comics from .25 cents and up.
North Carolina
- Ultimate Comics Durham 3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd, Durham, NC. Everything on shelves will be Buy 2, Get the 3rd FREE with mix & match across ALL items! So no need to juggle between filling your Funko or action figure collection, just do both at the same time! Subscribers who clear their entire box the week get a Justice League Unlimited #1 A cover, and everyone else can pick it up for 50% OFF with any additional comic purchase.
- Ultimate Comics Cary, 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC. Buy 2 Get 1 Free everything all weekend long with expanded hours!!!
- Ultimate Comics Crabtree Mall, 4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030 , Raleigh, 6 mystery funko pops for ONLY $29.99! That's 6 for the price of 2!! and don't forget, Black Friday only ALL items in the store will be Buy 2 Get 1 FREE!
Pastimes Comics and Games, 175 Weaverville Rd, Ste Y, Asheville, NC, All $1.00 comic books are 25 for $5.00! All statues are 1/2 off! All back wall hard covers are 1/2 off
North Dakota
Paradox Comics-N-Cards, 814 Main Avenue South in Fargo, ND
Ohio
North Coast Comics, Parma Ohio
- All American Cards and Comics, 161 W Market St, Warren, OH, Deals aplenty! Both Shops! All Weekend Long!
- All American Cards and Comics, 52 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH
Tennessee
- The Golden Age, 316 Court St, Maryville, TN
Texas
- Nico's Comics & Games, 123 West Defee, Suit 9, Baytown, TX
Virginia
- Third Eye Comics Short Pump, 11575 W Broad St, Richmond, VA All day sale
- Third Eye Comics Mechanicsville, 6102 Brashier Blvd H, Mechanicsville, VA All day sale
Washington
I Like Comics, 1715 Broadway St, Vancouver, WA, United States, Washington