615,000 Copies Were Not Enough For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1

This morning, Bleeding Cool let you know that, despite having a whopping order of 615,000 copies of the first issue from comic book stores, BRZRKR #1 by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, Ron Garney, Bill Crabtree and Clem Robin was going back to a second printing. We didn't have the cover then, but we do now, from Ron Garney.

He really does like those Frank Miller stylings, doesn't he? It's worth noting that the Foil Cover edition of BRZRKR still hasn't reached comic books stores, so there are those to count as well, die on March 24th. The second printing will arrive a couple of weeks later on April the 7th, a week before BRZRKR #2 is out, on April the 14th.

Say, you don't suppose Keanu bought them all himself, do you?

BOOM! Studios announced today that BRZRKR #1, the historic premiere issue of the original comic book series from the iconic Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling co-writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!), acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), colorist Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy), about an immortal being's eternal struggle with the hidden truth behind his existence, has sold out at the distributor level! The inaugural issue has already sold over 615,000 copies at the distributor level, making it the highest-selling original comic book launch in almost thirty years. In response to the overwhelming support from retailers and fans, BOOM! Studios has announced the BRZRKR #1 SECOND PRINTING with brand new variant cover art by series artist Ron Garney. The man known only as B. is half-mortal and half-god, cursed and compelled to violence…even at the sacrifice of his sanity. But after wandering the world for centuries, B. may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange, B. will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence…and how to end it. BRZRKR #1 SECOND PRINTING will be available exclusively at local comic book shops on April 7, 2021.