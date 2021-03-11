PrintWatch: BRZRKR, Batman, Black Friday Get Second Prints

PrintWatch: The highest-ordered standard-priced comic by comic book shops in almost thirty years – BRZRKR #1 – has sold out at the distributor level and a second printing is imminent. How many more copies beyond the 615,000 already ordered will retailers need to satiate demand for Keanu Reeves in their stores? Well, that probably depends on what the cover is, doesn't it? And we don't have that information yet.

We do, however, have the cover for the 2nd print of Batman: Black & White #3, getting a boost over the previous issues by featuring the first appearance of Tabitha Fox as a new unnamed Bat-related character (but not roibon honest), alongside Jace Fox's Batman of DC Future State, in a story by John Ridley and Olivier Coipel. And featuring Coipel's designs for the cover and pencils from the interior.

And a second printing for Batman #106, which featured the first appearance of Miracle Molly, in a story by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jiménez,

Though she's notion the cover for this one. There is also a second printing for Black Friday #1 from Scout Comics.

BLACK FRIDAY #1 (OF 3) 2ND PTG

SCOUT COMICS

JAN219173

(W) Jon Clark (A) Travis Williamson

Second Printing ! Black Caravan Imprint! Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year. Millions of Americans pack the aisles of retail outlets all over the country battling for the best bargains. While an unlucky clean-up crew deals with the aftermath of the latest Black Friday frenzy, they discover that years of pent-up negative energy has released something very evil and dark into their superstore, which is just the way corporate wanted it. In Shops: May 05, 2021 Final Orders Due: Apr 05, 2021 SRP: $3.99

And we also have a look at the Demon Days: X-Men #1 second printings revealed a couple of weeks ago.