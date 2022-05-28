80 Shots Of Cosplay From MCM London Comic Con: Day Two

That was MCM London Comic Con Day Two – with lots of cosplay below. I may only make a nodding visit on Day Three as I may be at the late Gary Leach's estate sale at Gosh Comics tomorrow, but you can catch up with yesterday's MCM London Comic Con Day One cosplay post which was rather popular.

Plenty of big sales reported at the show today, with some folks selling out of everything they have and desperately trying to find ways to restock for the morning. Remember for those folks still with stock tomorrow, you can always get good bulk deals towards the end of the show to help folk not have to take everything home with them. Americans are the best for that… see what you can negotiate for some of those foil covers at AfterShock tomorrow. I also took the opportunity to have lunch with a friend in Soho today – because I can. I am loving getting to the show on the Elizabeth Line – but remember convention goers that it is closed tomorrow. Sunday opening will only kick in later in the year. So here's a look at a bunch of cosplay that began on the Elizabeth Line and ended up in the hotel bard…

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

