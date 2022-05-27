70 Shots Of MCM London Comic Con Cosplay: Day One

That was the first day of MCM London Comic Con and the sun was out for cosplay. There was so much more than I was able to capture but here, at least, are seventy shots of the many, many displays of cosplay at the show on Day One. There were dozens of Lokis, Spider-Men, Poison Ivys, so much Genshin Impact, and a couple of Gambits. Tomorrow it might be very different indeed.., I am expecting the Elizabeth line to be jam-packed with Harley Quinn.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. There has, however, been no MCM London Comic Con for two years. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to their portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

