A Better Look At Marvel Comics' New Wonder Man, Vin Lerner

Article Summary Marvel introduces Vin Lerner as the new Black Wonder Man, debuting in Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1.

Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe spark the creation of unique heroes and villains in 616 Marvel.

Hostilicus, a Hulk-like foe from the Negative Zone, joins Marvel’s expanding superhero roster.

The update echoes MCU casting choices, aligning comic characters with their film counterparts.

As broken out of ComicsPRO last week, Bleeding Cool reported that the new Reborn: Ultimate Impact comic book would see the Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe carried to the Marvel Universe by Miles Morales for safekeeping, would see the creation of two new heroes for the Marvel Universe. Even if one looks rather familiar… Vin Lerner is the new Wonder Man and Hostilicus who is the Scourge of the Negative Zone… is it a coincidence that The Vision, whose brain patterns were based on the Simon Williams' Wonder Man, had a son called Vin?

"ORIGIN BOXES GIVE RISE TO NEW HEROES AND VILLAINS IN REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT! This May, feel the fallout from the end of the Ultimate Universe in REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT, a five-issue saga by Chris Condon and Stefano Caselli. The series will debut all new characters empowered by Origin Boxes. Each character will be spotlighted on special First Appearance Variant Covers for issue one. Check out the first two now!"

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by BEN HARVEY

First Appearance Variant Cover A by STEFANO CASELLI

First Appearance Variant Cover B by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 5/20

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON! MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

"When the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in Iron Man, this was in the context of Nick Fury being a white man created in the sixties, but another version of him in the Ultimate Universe looking just like Samuel Jackson. And that was all fine. But as Nick Fury became more and more famous in the movies, it was more and more of a disconnect with the regular Marvel Comics titles. So Marvel decided to move Nick Fury into a different cosmic role in the Marvel Comics universe, and introduce a black son for Nick Fury, eventually see him take over his dad's role in the Marvel Universe, running S.H.I.E.L.D. And looking a bit like Samuel Jackson. "Now it seems they are doing the same to Wonder Man, another white character created in the sixties. And who is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. in the MCU. Marvel is about to start publishing a new Wonder Man comic book series with the classic look of the character on the cover, but over in the Ultimate Impact Reborn series, looking at the impact of the Ultimate Universe Origin Boxes, creating new superheroes and supervillains in the Marvel Universe, we just got two new characters announced at ComicsPRO by Marvel's David Gabriel. A new Wonder Man, a Black man taking on that role, and another new character Hostilicus, who has a Hulk look about them. Check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag."

