A New Black Wonder Man For The Marvel Universe In 2026

A new Black Wonder Man for the Marvel Universe In 2026, announced at ComicsPRO by David Gabriel

Article Summary Marvel introduces a Black Wonder Man to the main universe in the 2026 comic event Ultimate Impact Reborn.

The change follows the MCU casting Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Wonder Man, mirroring Nick Fury's transformation.

Ultimate Impact Reborn will debut new heroes and villains, reshaping the future of Marvel's 616 universe.

The series explores the effects of the Origin Boxes, catalysts for new superheroes within Marvel’s continuity.

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe cast Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in Iron Man, this was in the context of Nick Fury being a white man created in the sixties, but another version of him in the Ultimate Universe looking just like Samuel Jackson. And that was all fine. But as Nick Fury became more and more famous in the movies, it was more and more of a disconnect with the regular Marvel Comics titles. So Marvel decided to move Nick Fury into a different cosmic role in the Marvel Comics universe, and introduce a black son for Nick Fury, eventually see him take over his dad's role in the Marvel Universe, running S.H.I.E.L.D. And looking a bit like Samuel Jackson.

Now it seems they are doing the same to Wonder Man, another white character created in the sixties. And who is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. in the MCU. Marvel is about to start publishing a new Wonder Man comic book series with the classic look of the character on the cover, but over in the Ultimate Impact Reborn series, looking at the impact of the Ultimate Universe Origin Boxes, creating new superheroes and supervillains in the Marvel Universe, we just got two new characters announced at ComicsPRO by Marvel's David Gabriel. A new Wonder Man, a Black man taking on that role, and another new character Hostilicus, who has a Hulk look about them.

This appears to be reflected on the cover of Ultimate Impact Reborn…

…in Marvel's May 2026 solicits and solicitations… check out more ComicsPRO coverage with this handy tandy tag.

REBORN: ULTIMATE IMPACT #1 (OF 5)

Chris Condon (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

THE ULTIMATE UNIVERSE'S LEGACY LIVES ON!

MILES MORALES returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the ORIGIN BOXES – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles' battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel U! This May, Chris Condon (ULTIMATE WOLVERINE) and Stefano Caselli (ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER) team up to create stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

