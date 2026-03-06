Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: brad meltzer, pepe larraz, Spider-Man/Superman

A Better Look At Marvel's All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman

Bleeding Cool dropped a chunk of change about the new Superman/Spider-Man from DC Comics out this month, with a few dribbles about All-New All-Spectacular Spider-Man/Superman next month from Marvel Comics. Well, now we have a lot more about the latter, first with variant covers including homage covers by Giuseppe Camuncoli, David Marquez, and Sanford Greene and stunning pieces by Adam Hughes and Ivan Talavera. And a sneak peek at the lead story by Brad Meltzer and Pepe Larraz.

"Marvel Comics and DC Comics newest crossover comic is only a few months away! DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 hits stands in March, followed by Marvel's SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN #1 in April. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, the first-ever Marvel/DC crossover, each one-shot features team-ups of two of the world's most beloved super heroes, Spider-Man and Superman, along with backup tales with more mind-blowing Marvel/DC character team-ups. Today, fans can check out the final variant covers for SPIDER-MAN/SUPERMAN and score a sneak peek at the lead story by New York Times bestselling author Brad Meltzer and superstar artist Pepe Larraz."

An homage cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli inspired by Civil War #1

An homage cover by David Marquez inspired by Power Man and Iron Fist #50

An homage cover by Sanford Greene inspired by Infinity Gauntlet #1

A cover by Adam Hughes depicting Black Cat busted by Power Girl

A cover by Ivan Talavera spotlighting Silk and Supergirl

Here are some of the other story details, though if you want to check out what the stories are actually called… that's for Bleeding Cool to tell you.

In the shadow-laden 1930s, SPIDER-MAN NOIR encounters the original GOLDEN AGE SUPERMAN as told by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin!

Industry powerhouse Geoff Johns delivers his first Marvel story in over 20 years, teaming up with frequent collaborator and fellow superstar Gary Frank! A crisis ensues as the hit creative team bring the Super- and Spider-families against each together at the summons of MYSTERIO…but is their true foe an ally out of control?!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more!

SYMBIOTE hordes invade Metropolis as a new War of the Realms ignites in Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman's epic reunion starring Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, Wonder Woman and more! Co-creator of STEEL Louise Simonson and artist Todd Nauck hammer out the tale of John Henry Irons' clash with the HOBGOBLIN.

Current Amazing Spider-Man scribe Joe Kelly and artist Humberto Ramos deliver a campus crossover between GWEN STACY and LANA LANG!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles' legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli!

SPIDER-MAN (MILES MORALES) teams up with SUPERMAN in a tale by Miles' legendary co-creators, Brian Michael Bendis, who recently made his grand return to Marvel, and Sara Pichelli! GHOST-SPIDER and SUPERGIRL form an unbreakable bond on a high-stakes adventure by current All-New Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider scribe Stephanie Phillips and superstar artist Phil Noto!

Masterful super hero storytellers Jeph Loeb and Jim Cheung reunite to put their own spin on a Spider-Man/Superman team-up!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!