Marvel Gives You Plenty Of Variant Covers For Robert Downey Jr To Sign

Ahead of Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom, Marvel gives you plenty of variant covers for him to sign...

Article Summary Marvel releases 21 Doctor Doom variant covers, perfect for collectors and convention autographs.

Each variant cover pays homage to iconic Doctor Doom comic covers from Marvel's history.

The new Dungeons of Doom limited series explores Doctor Doom's secrets and his powerful legacy.

Doctor Doom's fall fuels major storylines in the latest Captain America comics and Marvel events.

Ahead of Robert Downey Jr playing Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Comics is giving you plenty of variant covers for him to sign, with twenty-one Doom Homage covers referring to classic Doctor Doom covers from comics that you might not be able to afford now. And Bleeding Cool are showing off

"Across twenty one covers, see new takes on classic Doom covers from the original Secret Wars to unforgettable showdowns with the Fantastic Four, the Avengers and the X-Men to more recent standouts. Each cover captures Victor von Doom's incredible aura by putting bold and modern twists on the original artwork and reimagining various heroes inside his iconic armor. The classic cover being homaged will be presented on the back cover." "Doom's reign may be over, but his legacy looms large over the Marvel Universe. The new Dungeons of Doom limited series, launched earlier this month, exposes the maniacal genius' darkest secrets as forces race to control the power and technology he left behind. His fall is also key to the latest arc of Chip Zdarsky's Captain America run which finds Doom's kingdom of Latveria on the brink of civil war, and Cap, accompanied by the all-new S.H.I.E.L.D., deployed on a mission to maintain peace."

