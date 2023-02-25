A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther Marvel Comics has released a better look at Black Panther's newly designed costume from Chris Allen, for the new series launching in June.

Yesterday, we highlighted the appearance of Eve L. Ewing on NBC's Today Show to talk about relaunching the Black Panther comic book with artist Chris Allen, from Marvel Comics in June. We saw the cover with the new look Black Panther, but Marvel Comics has now released a better look at the character's newly designed costume from Allen.

"Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T'Challa still can't leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father's name, Birnin T'Chaka. New direction, new villains, new creative tea—get in on the ground floor of Marvel's next smash hit!"

Eve L. Ewing said "I am so excited for people to see this character design! T'Challa is going to be looking really different. It's much more edgy and kind of homespun. It's not so sleek and slick. Not giving too much away from the story, he's trying not to be seen. He's kind of working incognito. What I can say, honestly, is that we will be seeing Wakanda in a way that we have not seen it ever before. Working with an artist, it's just the professional version of the game you play on the bus when you're 14 or 15, of like, 'Hey, what would happen if this hero did this, and what if they went here, and if this fight happened, how would it turn out?!' I just get paid to do that with other nerds. It's pretty fun!"

BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

On Sale in June