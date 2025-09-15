Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

A Bleeding Cool Preview Of Harley Quinn #54 From The Gotham Sampler

A Bleeding Cool preview of Harley Quinn #54 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares from the Gotham Sampler that DC Comics killed

Article Summary Get a first look at Harley Quinn #54 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares ahead of release.

DC pulled the Gotham Sampler preview from stores, but sneak peeks are still here for Harley fans.

Harley is kidnapped for a wild road trip with the Gunbuddies, promising chaos and fun in Coast City.

Find out what’s coming next for Harley, with zoo animals set to run wild by the end of the issue.

Harley Quinn #54 by Elliott Kalan and Carlos Olivares is published a week on Wednesday. There should have been a preview if you had been allowed to pick up the Gotham Sampler for Batman Day, this Saturday. But it has now been withdrawn from comic book stores by DC Comics, so you can't. But it hasn't been withdrawn from Bleeding Cool… hey, Harley, what you got going on in nine days' time?

Road trip! And all that jazz, trapped in transit with the gunbunnies and her own brain. There you go, folks! Only nine days to go until the rest of the issue, to find out who gets shot and who does not, but you can also see similar sneaky previews for Catwoman #79 by Torunn Gronbekk and Danilo Beyruth and Detective Comics #1101 by Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin, from the Gotham Sampler from earlier. Seriously, you don't know the kind of trouble I go through to get these kinds of things… I'm not doing it for my health, you know, I've got eye surgery in a month and everything. Yeah, I just threw that in to see who was still reading.

HARLEY QUINN #54

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares (CA) Yanick Paquette

GUNS, JERKS, AND STEALS! Every so often a girl's gotta stretch her legs, leave her comfort zone, get mortally wounded, thrown into an RV, and driven across the country on an involuntary road trip (a.k.a. I've been kidnapped)! The Gunbuddies are back and they've taken yours truly on an action-packed jaunt to Coast City. Will we all become best budz forevah, or am I gonna crash their RV into a concrete wall? One thing's for sure: by the end of this issue zoo animals will be running wild through the streets! $3.99 9/24/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!