A Brand New Look For Poison Ivy This Week (Spoilers)

Some of the variant covers to upcoming issues of Poison Ivy #7, #8, and #9, have shown a different looking version of the character, in amongst the other more traditional cover looks to the character.

But it wasn't clear if this was a stylistic choice, reflecting themes of the character, as the other showed a much more human-looking Ivy. Well, it looks like this week's Poison Ivy is going to reflect that look.

I mean, she still has the human look, but then it goes further, a lot further, to reflect her new power base.

Although it may be indicative of something holding Ivy back in a techno-organic virus style – just with mushrooms.

Poison Ivy remains one of the most popular of DC Comics cosplayer options, not it looks like they have a new look to aim for. And maybe, with a reunion between Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn on the cards, possibly a reconciliation between DC Comics editorial and the TV version of the characters…

POISON IVY #7 CVR C LESLEY LEIRIX LI CARD STOCK VAR

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Lesley Leirix Li

SHILL, BABY SHILL! Poison Ivy has finally sold out to Big Fracking! That's right! You heard it here first, folks! With a new mission, a renewed outlook on life, and a burgeoning new sense of purpose, Ivy is back and better than ever before. A brand-new era of Poison Ivy begins!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/6/2022

POISON IVY #8 CVR D INC 1:25 SAM WOLFE CONNELLY CARD STOCK VAR

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Atagun Ilhan (CA) Sam Wolfe

Poison Ivy's adventure in fracking comes to an emotional head when the return of an old friend forces our verdant villain to confront the very real, very human costs of her actions. Will Ivy turn over a new leaf or is she sticking to her plan?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/3/2023

POISON IVY #9 CVR F INC 1:50 MINDY LEE FOIL VAR

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Marcio Takara (CA) Mindy Lee

IT'S THE ISSUE YOU'VE ALL BEEN WAITING FOR! That's right! Ya girl Harley Quinn—doctor, fashionista, heroic criminal, criminally insane clown, and Poison Ivy's girlfriend—has arrived on the West Coast to spend some quality time with her number-one squeeze! What sort of wildly lascivious and lavishly ludicrous madcap mayhem will the DCU's favorite couple get up to? Featuring the return of series artist Marcio Takara and an assortment of utterly mouthwatering variant covers by some of the most delectable artists around, from iconic Harley Quinn artist Terry Dodson to incoming Harley Quinn artist Sweeney Boo, as well as Dan Mora, Rian Gonzales, and Mindy Lee! You won't want to miss a single bit of it—we guarantee it!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 2/7/2023