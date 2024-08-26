A Brand New Power in This Week's Fantastic Four #24 (Spoilers)

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, ryan north

The Fantastic Four #24 by Ryan North and Carlos E Gomez is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, 28th of August.

The current Ryan North-and-friends' run on Fantastic Four has already shaped up into one of the best runs in the title's history, definitely up there with Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, John Byrne, Walter Simonson and Jonathan Hickman. I wonder if Kevin Feige and friends have been paying attention? This Wednesday's Fantastic Four #24 hits the two-year mark, with artist Carlos E. Gomez, and, as the Fantastic Four encounter new alien extra-dimensional life, Ryan North does the classic trick of revealing another aspect of the practical use of the Fantastic Four's powers, previously unmentioned. You'd have thought Alicia Masters might have brought it up at some point…

The Fantastic Four can read Braille. And that Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman, can create mini-forcefields that give Braille impressions on their fingertips. This basically works as one-way telepathy from the Invisible Woman to any member of the Fantastic Four… though I am not entirely sure how that would work for Ben Grimm, The Thing. And maybe Reed Richards, Mister Fantastic could be extra sensitive to receiving such messages… The Fantastic Four #24 by Ryan North and Carlos E Gomez is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday, the 28th of August.

FANTASTIC FOUR #24

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240833

(W) Ryan North (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Alex Ross

Earth is being invaded by subatomic particles from the other side of the universe – but what terrible secret do they hold inside? As Mr. Fantastic discovers the horrifying truth, he finds out something worse: There're some things in the universe that even he and his family's powers can't stop! And when everyone in the Baxter Building is close to being overwhelmed, a voyage to the end of time and space may well be Mr. Fantastic's only option! Voyage from the subatomic to the intergalactic in this Reed-narrated issue!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99

