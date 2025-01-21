Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

A Brand New Ultimate Spider-Man In Ultimate Spider-Man #13 (Spoilers)

A brand new Ultimate Spider-Man arrives in Ultimate Spider-Man #13 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man #13 introduces Richard Parker II as the new web-slinger in a shocking storyline twist.

The black Spider-Man costume, created by Iron Man, has an AI impersonating Peter Parker's personality.

Peter Parker's son steps up to handle responsibilities in his father's prolonged absence from the scene.

Mary Jane Watson is aware of her son taking on the Spider-Man role, hinting at family drama in upcoming issues.

I have to be rrrrrrreally careful writing about Ultimate Spider-Man. I did talk about the irresponsibility of the Ultimate Peter Parker compared to the version from the main Marvel Universe and suspected that this would play a role in the story coming later. This is a Spider-Man who is middle-class middle age-and chose to become Spider-Man as part of a mid-life crisis. It was either this or a Sports car. And I wondered what lesson of responsibility he would actually have to learn down the line, rather than just be told by a colleague. And ever since, I have been condemned, castigated and occasionally castrated on social media for having this opinion or perception. You know, from the kind of person who starts making allegations over what you may or may not have on your hard drive. Well, in for a penny… with tomorrow's Ultimate Spider-Man #13 by that perfect team of Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto.

We have the black Spider-Man costume as created by Iron Man and Doctor Octopus, with its own AI based on Peter Parker's personality, and which has been impersonating Peter Parker in his home life, with all the possible dread that may bring with it. Except, that's not Peter Parker.

That's Richard Parker II. The eldest child of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. He's basically done the equivalent of taking the sports car on a spin around the city. Or maybe pulling the family shotgun from the locker out for a walk around the block. With the costume actually enabling this.

Because it seems that, right now, he has to be the man of the house. Ultimate Peter Parker has been gone, and because the Ultimate line runs in real-time, he has been gone for quite some time.

And Mary Jane knows it too…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #13

MARVEL COMICS

NOV240585

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

KRAVEN'S MOST DANGEROUS GAME! The Sinister Six are all hunting Spider-Man and the Green Goblin for their ringleader, Kingpin-and this time, Kraven has the upper hand in Jonathan Hickman & Marco Checchetto's love letter to "Kraven's Last Hunt"! RATED T+In Shops: Jan 22, 2025 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!