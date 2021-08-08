A Comic About a Butler? Pennyworth #1 [Preview]

Pennyworth #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, proving once and for all that you can make a comic book about just about anything. You would think you couldn't squeeze 7 issues out of a comic about butlering, but here you have it. Check out a preview below.

PENNYWORTH #1 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0621DC036

0621DC037 – PENNYWORTH #1 (OF 7) CVR B JUAN GEDEON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Scott Bryan Wilson (A) Juan Gedeon (CA) Jorge Fornes

Spanning the years between the hit TV show and today, Pennyworth tells the continuing adventures of Alfred Pennyworth as an MI6 counterintelligence agent—this time in Cold War-era Soviet Russia. When Alfred and his partner receive intelligence that nuclear weapons are being manufactured near the Arctic Circle, they're off to infiltrate the remote military base to learn more. But things don't go exactly as planned, and the ramifications of this mission may be more far-reaching than anyone could have guessed, as our present-day butler gets dragged back into his past…

In Shops: 8/10/2021

SRP: $3.99