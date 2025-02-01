Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

A First Look At Absolute Omega Men in Absolute Superman (Spoilers)

A first look at Absolute Omega Men in Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval out this Wednesday (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore Absolute Omega Men debut in Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, out this Wednesday.

The Omega Men, alien superheroes first seen in Green Lantern #141, join the DC Absolute Universe's newest storyline.

Lois Lane, working for Lazarus Corp, clashes with Omega Alpha and Omega Prime in Absolute Superman's thrilling issue.

Discover if the Omega Men are allies or adversaries for Superman as they pursue him and navigate a mysterious universe.

This Wednesday sees the release of Absolute Superman #4 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval. Now, back in October I reported that the Omega Men would be coming to the DC Absolute Universe, and this Wednesday, that comes to fruition. We have previously been told that there is a group called Omega Men who are helping people that are being oppressed by the Lazarus Corp, for whom Lois Lane works.

The Omega Men were originally a team of alien superheroes who first appeared in Green Lantern #141 in 1981, created by Marv Wolfman and Joe Staton, and who got their own series in 1983, which included the creation of Lobo. Founding members included husband and wife Primus and Kalista, , Broot, rejected from his pacifist society on Changralyn, Nimbus, the disembodied agent of the reincarnation of Branx warriors, brother and sister Harpis and Demonia from planet Aello, mutated by Psions, Felicity and Tigorr of Karna, the last of their kind, a bio-organic doctor from Aello, Doc, team mechanic Shlagen from Slagg. Many died, and many more joined. In The New 52, a new version, The Omegas was introduced, all of whose parents were enslaved by Lobo, later replaced in continuity by the Tom King/Barnaby Bagenda series Omega Men.

But in the Absolute Universe? Anything goes. But by calling them Omega Men, it does suggest they may be alien. And here is your first look at Omega Alpha and Omega Prime from Absolute Superman #4, going up against Agent Lois Lane of the Lazarus Corp.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #4

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERMAN MEETS THE MYSTERIOUS OMEGA MEN! Superman is on the run, pursued across the globe by armed Peacemakers and Lazarus Corp's top field agent, Lois Lane. Now a new force joins the chase, but are the mysterious Omega Men friends or foes for Kal-El? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 02/05/2025

