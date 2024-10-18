Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman

DC Comics Confirms One Of Our Absolute Superman #1 Spoilers

Last week, as Absolute Superman #1 hit its Final Order Cut-Off date, we ran three very specific spoilers and DC has just confirmed the first

Last week, as Absolute Superman #1 hit its Final Order Cut-Off date or FOC, we ran three very specific spoilers that might make you warm towards the title, as was done for Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman. And since then, DC Comics has confirmed two of them in a post-FOC preview.

We had said that "Originally Jor-El, Superman's biological father, was a leading scientist on the planet Krypton before its destruction. Later versions saw Lara join her husband in that role. But in Absolute Superman, they are not part of this elite. Turns out that independent scientific research is illegal… and Lara and Jor are forbidden from engaging in it." And that's what we get.

That "This Krypton has a serious class system imposed upon it from the scientific elite over the unskilled labourers. Instead, they are farmers and part-time mechanics. But what technological expertise ordinary Kryptoniana have is dwarfed by climate change. And geography change. And geology change."

"Rain costs, the tech isn't what it once was and something is clearly up. Both politically, as Lana sees it, and environmentally, as Jor-El does. And both have been exiled to the commonest of castes as a result."

We also reported "The S shield is not the House Of El in Absolute Superman. It is the caste symbol of the lowest of the low. The labourers, the workers, the people of steel. So no wonder that their son, the Absolute Superman, is keen for the same not to occur on Earth. Meanwhile, the Lazarus Corporation makes a practical workers' class of its own." Also, "There are Omega Men" and as we said before, Absolute Lois Lane is in the military. She is Agent Lane…

Absolute Superman #1 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval goes ion sale on the 6th of November, 2024.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #1 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

SUPERSTARS JASON AARON AND RAFA SANDOVAL UNLEASH A SHOCKING NEW TAKE ON THE LAST SON OF KRYPTON! Without the fortress…without the family…without a home…what's left is the Absolute Man of Steel! Retail:

$4.99 In-Store Date: 11/6/2024

