A Glimpse Into the Future Of One World Under Doom (Spoilers)

A Glimpse Into the Future Of One World Under Doom, with Iron Man, Runaways and Doom's Division (Spoilers)

Article Summary Iron Man faces deadly bargains and battles Iron Monger in the fight against Emperor Doom's rule.

Runaways #2 explores Chase's time-travel dilemma and the massive changes wrought by Doom's new world.

Doom's Division wraps with a high-stakes finale as alliances shift and Tony Stark hatches a bold plan.

Key Marvel characters take their stand as Maria Hill and Tony Stark gamble with the future under Doom.

One World Under Doom concludes in October, but is still crossing over with all manner of Marvel comic books. And this month three titles that actually properly tie in, and won that even looks to the future and an unpublished issue of the main series…

Iron Man #10, the final issue of the series, sees deals with devils being done to take down Doom, but those prices can sometimes be a little on the high side.

And maybe just a little too topical as well. Buyer's remote and all that.

Runaways #2 has time-travelling Chase having to reorient fast and make sure they're in the correct universe, reflecting the rather large changes that Doom has imposed on society.

While Doom's Division #5 reaches a conclusion by way of describing One World Under Doom as a tournament of sorts. Just before DC's KO does it. But Tony Stark does have a plan.

It just might take a while to get there. Though maybe Chase could lend a hand with that as well?

There are roles in this world that everyone can play heading in the same direction…

So while Doom's Division lurks in the shadows of One World Under Doom.

Tony Stark gets a one-on-one with Emperir Doom. Well, they do go back a long way. He may find Stark useful for what he represents, but they'll always have Camelot.

And Maria Hill has a plan, as seen at the very end of One World Under Doom #5. Issue 6 will be published in a couple of weeks, but Tony Stark is already living in that future, just as his book comes to an end… so how can we get a sneak peek?

Yeah, I'm with Gert on this. It'll all be fine…

Iron Man #10

by Spencer Ackerman, Guiu Vilanova, Julius Ohta

IRON MONGER: TRIUMPHANT! Just when TONY STARK thought he had found a successful strategy in his war on Emperor Doom, a beast from below crawls back from the brink! Can the INSURGENT IRON MAN defeat IRON MONGER before it all comes crashing down? Runaways #2 (of 5)

by Rainbow Rowell, Roberta Ingranata, Elena Casagrande

CHASE STEIN: BACK FROM THE FUTURE! Chase is back, looking more dangerous and broodier than ever! But what happened in the future that's got him so suspicious of Gert? And how long can the Runaways keep running away from the will of Doom? Doom's Division #5 (of 5)

by Yoon Ha Lee, Minkyu Jung

DOOM'S DIVISION NO MORE! After being imprisoned by White Fox, Doom's Division is free–and they want answers. But White Fox won't give up her secrets without a fight! And what does this mean for the future of Doom's Division? This is one EPIC FINALE that you DON'T WANT TO MISS!

