Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: dan abnett, punisher

Marvel Comics Publishes The Punisher Vs Spider-Man In July 2026

Marvel Comics Publishes The Punisher Vs Spider-Man by Dan Abnett and Matteo Della Fonte in July 2026

Article Summary Marvel releases Punisher Vs Spider-Man, a new five-issue mini-series, in July 2026.

Dan Abnett writes and Matteo Della Fonte illustrates, bringing together Spidey and the Punisher again.

The story is set just after Punisher's first clash with Spider-Man in Amazing Spider-Man #129.

Classic rivalry reignites as both heroes are forced to team up, with surprises and big action promised.

No, this is not a facsimile, I already did that gag once today. But it does revisit the first meeting of Spider-Man and Punisher from Amazing Spider-Man #129 in a new five-issue mini-series, Punisher Vs Spider-Man by Dan Abnett and Matteo Della Fonte from Marvel Comics and out in July 2026.

PUNISHER VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5)

Written by DAN ABNETT

Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Cover by JONAS SCHARF

Variant Cover by NETHO DIAZ

On Sale 7/15

THE PUNISHER AND SPIDER-MAN, two of the most notorious names in New York City with very different approaches to making the Big Apple safer (or not, depending on who you ask!). Brought together by happenstance and forced to stay that way by an ally from Frank Castle's past in need, will the web-slinger and the gunslinger be able to begrudgingly set aside their differences before they find themselves at one another's throats?!

"Taking place shortly after Punisher's debut dust-up with Spider-Man in the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #129, writer Dan Abnett (IMPERIAL GUARDIANS) and artist Matteo Della Fonte (NOVA: CENTURION) force Peter Parker and Frank Castle to set aside their differences for the greater good… until they inevitably turn on one another once agaia kick out of."

"I'm very happy to be writing these two characters in a head-to-head together, and to be revisiting the Punisher, a character I haven't written since YEAR ONE in the nineties," explains Abnett. "The series is a whole lot of fun and full of big action, and some genuine surprises as they learn stuff about each other for the first time. That's the real joy of going back to this pivotal early point in continuity: there's a freshness in their encounters and interactions that I think readers are really going to get

With covers by Jonas Scharf and Netho Diaz. And yes, they will be doing an Amazing Spider-Man #129 facsimile edition as wll alongside this in July…

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