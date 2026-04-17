Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Superman, Action Comics #1100, Joshua Williamson, Legion Of Super Heroes, mark waid, zod

DC Comics Superman July 2026 Solicits Including Action Comics #1100

DC Comics Superman July 2026 Solicits Including Action Comics #1100, Absolute Superman and the return of the Legion Of Super Heroes

Article Summary Action Comics #1100 celebrates Superman's legacy with top creators and a look ahead to his future.

July 2026 Superman titles feature returns of Zod, big villain battles, and epic crossovers in the DC Universe.

Major storylines include the aftermath of DC K.O., Legion of Super-Heroes, and the rise of new threats.

Collected editions spotlight classic arcs, All In saga fallout, and key Superman milestones for fans.

In July 2026, Action Comics reaches its #1100 issue. At San Diego Comic-Con last year, Joshua Williamson promised that Zod would return for it. Has he? Let's see… with the Superman solicits for July 2026 from DC Comics. Just a few visuals for now, but we do have the cover of Action Comics #1100. More to come… not long now…

ACTION COMICS #1100

Written by MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DAN SLOTT

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, RYAN SOOK, DANIEL SAMPERE, DAN MORA, and LUCAS MEYER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI, MARK SPEARS, DANIEL SAMPERE, JIM CHEUNG, and RAHZZAH

Foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/26

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better.

SUPERMAN 2026 ANNUAL: YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MARIO FOCCILLO, and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/29/26

At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!

JUSTICE LEAGUE: KNIGHT VISION SPECIAL #1

Written by MARK WAID and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, MARK SPEARS, and JAVI FERNANDEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 7/29/26

The Justice League has offered a number of villains amnesty, allowing them to prove they're on the side of the angels. But what they didn't see coming was the void that would leave in the world of super-villains! Batman and Lex Luthor must work together to investigate a Justice League villain who wants to fill that void, capitalizing on shifting priorities and the visions of the future that the DC Universe's champions saw at the end of DC K.O. to create a dangerous new weapon! Can Batman and Lex set aside their differences to stop them? This crucial issue in the All In Saga sets up new threats for the Justice League's heroes and villains!

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #21

Written by JASON AARON

Art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

Variants by JEROME OPENA, GABRIEL WALTA, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/1/26

The final battle with King Shazam. "Reign of the Superman" begins here. But which Superman will it be?

FROM COMIC TO SCREEN: THE ART OF SUPERGIRL

Written by JAMES FIELD

Cover by BILQUIS EVELY

$49.99 US | 224 pages | 9 1/8" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-79951-712-2

ON SALE 9/29/26

This luxe hardcover edition will take readers on a journey, from the panels of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic origins to how filmmakers were inspired to bring it to life onscreen, showcasing the film's concept art and visuals—including brand-new interviews with the comic series' creators and filmmakers to explore the story of Supergirl through the production process. With an introduction by DC Studios to set the stage and an afterword by DC Comics' Jim Lee, learn how Kara Zor-El came to take her inaugural solo flight in the DC Universe.

SUPERMAN UNLIMITED #15

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by LUCAS MEYER

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant covers by ZOE THOROGOOD and FERNANDO BLANCO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/15/26

As war brews in El Caldero, something strange is happening to the Kryptonite spread across the planet…and this mystery can only be solved with help from a certain Dark Detective. But can Batman crack the case before Jon Kent and Damian Wayne turn the Batcave into a war zone?! The pieces fall into place for a new Kingdom to rise and a devastating new threat to unite the reign of the Superboys!

SUPERGIRL #15

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by KRIS ANKA, RAHZZAH, and KARL KERSCHL

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/10/26

As Supergirl starts to gain the upper hand, Black Flame spots an opportunity to escape Kandor and bring the fight to Earth. Powered by the yellow sun, this Kandorian rebel could be unstoppable. It's now up to Supergirl to rein her in before the entire planet ends up in danger!

SUPERMAN #40

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNANDEZ, EDDY BARROWS, and TIRSO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/22/26

The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story!

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #21

Written by MARK WAID

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by BRUNO REDONDO, NATHAN SZERDY, SEB McKINNON, and DON AGUILLO

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/22/26

Guy Gardner has screwed up—and now his Justice Gang is caught in the middle of a war between intergalactic powers to claim the powers of the Justice League! Meanwhile, the League—divided over the villain amnesty rule—is in tumult, with hero against hero!

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #53

Written by MARK WAID

Art by ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by RACHTA LIN and ADRIAN GUTIERREZ

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/15/26

The brutal battle between Batman and a magically amped Superman threatens the entire realm of Skartaris! How can Robin and Warlord hope to shut down a fight of such magnitude?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST 2026 ANNUAL #1

Written by MARK WAID, MARK RUSSELL, and TYRONE FINCH.

Art by CLAYTON HENRY and PATRICK BOUTIN

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by RAHZZAH and CLAYTON HENRY

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/29/26

The World's Finest attempt to have a relaxing night out with Jonathan Kent and Alfred. But after an emergency leads Batman and Superman into a trap, it's up to the father figures to jump into the fray! Also, with Lois Lane's current investigation putting her in Intergang's crosshairs, Batman steps in to provide Lois backup—but as Bruce Wayne, and accompanying Lois on a date!

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN: BOOK OF EL #10

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art and cover by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Variant covers by LUCIO PARRILLO and TBD

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/1/26

After thousands of years without Superman, fighting his enemies in a losing battle, Kara Zor-El nearly lost hope. Now faced with a Kal-El aligned with the formerly estranged Nightwing and Flamebird, the Black Racer, the Valkyries of Warworld, and a Brainiac reborn, will she find the strength to fight again, or has the plague of Kryl-Ux touched her, too?

DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: METAL LEGION #3

Written by IAN FLYNN

Art by ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

Cover by PABLO M. COLLAR

Variant covers by SAOWEE and TRAVIS MERCER

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) 3 of 5

ON SALE 7/1/26

Dr. Eggman and the Legion of Doom are victorious! The Justice League, Sonic the Hedgehog, and his friends have been banished from reality! Now nothing will stand in the way of the villains' ambitions—including themselves! One betrayal leads to another as the villains descend into all-out war—with two worlds caught in the crossfire!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by OTTO SCHMIDT

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant covers by TRAVIS MOORE, DAVIDE PARATORE, and JOSH MIDDLETON

Foil variant cover by JOSH MIDDLETON

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 1 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/15/26

An entire medieval world was forever changed when a spaceship crashlanded from a doomed planet. Monarchs died, kingdoms rose, long-buried treachery came to light…and a League was born. Now an ancient, violent war brews beneath the waves, one that promises untold destruction should it break the surface. If the League hopes to weather it and protect the lands of its realms and beyond, it must first root out the treasonous agents hiding in plain sight amidst its own ranks! Worldwide bestselling writer Tom Taylor (Detective Comics, Nightwing) and acclaimed artist Otto Schmidt (DC vs. Vampires, Green Arrow) welcome you back to the epic high-fantasy world of Dark Knights of Steel, where the darkest days yet still lie ahead!

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL: HEIR TO THE SEA #1

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

Cover by REIKO MURAKAMI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Oneshot

ON SALE 7/22/26

Before the rise of the House of El, two steadfast soldiers within the Wayne army, Jonathan and Martha Kent, make a startling discovery: a child, left among the waves, orphaned by a civil war raging beneath the water's surface. The Kents hope to hide him from the bitter violence of the world he left behind…but no one runs from their destiny forever. Originally seen in the pages of Dark Knights of Steel: Allwinter, witness the origin of a deep-sea king whose journey leads directly into his royal debut in Dark Knights of Steel II #1.

SUPERGIRL: SURVIVE #2

Written by ETHAN S. PARKER and GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

Art and cover by ROD REIS

Variant covers by TAURIN CLARKE and ETHAN YOUNG

$4.99 US | 40 pages | 2 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/1/26

Kara and Kal have lost their ship and, light-years from their destination of Earth, are now forced to seek travel from a busy spaceport. Conviction alone won't be enough to keep Kara and her baby cousin safe from the vagabonds and swindlers of the planet—and Czarnian bounty hunters put the duo right in their crosshairs. Fortunately for them, there's a full-spectrum squad of Green Lanterns nearby.

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #3

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art and cover by DANNY EARLS

Variant covers by GABRIEL HARDMAN and LUCIO PARRILLO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/22/26

Joe-El sets out to revolutionize the world with his new energy source, but General Sam Lane has other plans for Jor-El's tech. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor travels the globe in search of power!

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #200 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by GERRY CONWAY

Art by GEORGE PEREZ, BRETT BREEDING, PAT BRODERICK, JIM APARO,

DICK GIORDANO, GIL KANE, CARMINE INFANTINO, BRIAN BOLLAND, and JOE KUBERT

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

Foil variant cover by GEORGE PEREZ ($19.99 US)

Black Canary Super Powers cover by JASON GEYER and ALEX SAVIUK ($14.99 US)

$14.99 US | 76 pages

ON SALE 7/22/26

In this special anniversary adventure, the seven founding members of the League are pitted against the team's later additions when a sinister plan put into motion by the Justice League's very first case at last comes to fruition. An all-star cast of talent brings old and new Leaguers together in this astounding oversize epic!

COLLECTED EDITIONS

SUPERGIRL VOL. 2: HOMETOWN HORRORS

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL, GAIL SIMONE, and MARK WAID

Art by JOE QUINONES, BELEN ORTEGA, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and others

Cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

$17.99 US | 144 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-626-3

ON SALE 9/15/26

Back in her Earth home of Midvale, Supergirl is trying to turn over a new leaf, but she can't seem to catch a break. Her friendship with Lena Luthor is increasingly strained, her former robot double is out for vengeance, and her new partner—the reformed Lesla-Lar—has a little secret that could lead to disaster. Can Kara Zor-El keep everything under control…and maybe work up the courage to ask her crush out for Valentine's Day? And, in a special celebratory issue: Supergirl travels deep into space too and finds herself face-to-face with the galactic bounty hunter Lobo—plus two bonus stories celebrating Supergirl as she resumes her rightful place as the Heir to El! Collects Supergirl #7-10 and the Summer of Supergirl Special.

DC FINEST: EVENTS: CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS PART TWO

Written by MARV WOLFMAN, ROY THOMAS, ALAN MOORE, CARY BATES, and others

Art by GEORGE PEREZ, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN R. BISSETTE, CURT SWAN, and others

Cover by GEORGE PEREZ

$39.99 US | 568 pages | 6 5/8" x 10 3/16" | Softcover | ISBN: 978-1-79951-028-4

ON SALE 8/18/26

The all-consuming energies unleashed by the Anti-Monitor sweep through the Multiverse as worlds of heroes and villains alike make their last stands—and a new reality begins to coalesce out of the chaos of destruction! Collects DC Comics Presents #86 and #95, Infinity, Inc. #20-22, Infinity, Inc. Annual #1, The New Teen Titans #13-14, Swamp Thing #44-46, Wonder Woman #328-329, Legends of the DC Universe: Crisis on Infinite Earths #1, Crisis on Infinite Earths #5, All-Star Squadron #53-56, and Superman #413.

ABSOLUTE POWER OMNIBUS

Written by MARK WAID, TOM KING, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, and others

Art by DAN MORA, TONY S. DANIEL, AMANCAY NAHUELPAN, and others

Cover by DAN MORA

$150.00 US | 1232 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-909-7

ON SALE 9/8/26

The final domino in an epic scheme comes tumbling down, and the DC Universe will never be the same. Amanda Waller, founder of the Suicide Squad, is picking off superhero dynasties one at a time, starting with Superman. But resistance is never futile…and Batman is out for vengeance. From the Fortress of Solitude to Gamorra, it's a shocking blitzkrieg across the universe as the destinies of our heroes and the future of the DC Universe are forever altered. Absolute Power Omnibus collects the entire saga for the first time, including Absolute Power #1-4, Absolute Power 2024 FCBD Special Edition #1, Absolute Power: Ground Zero #1, Absolute Power: Origins #1-3, Absolute Power: Super Son #1, Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1-7, Batman #148 and #151-152, Green Arrow #12-17, Suicide Squad: Dream Team #1-4, Superman #16-18, The Flash #10, Titans #12, Wonder Woman #10-12, and stories from Batman #150, Green Lantern #13-15, and Wonder Woman #13!

SUPERMAN: THE SILVER AGE OMNIBUS VOL. 2

Written by JERRY SIEGEL, OTTO BINDER, ROBERT BERNSTEIN, and others

Art by WAYNE BORING, CURT SWAN, AL PLASTINO, and others

Cover by CURT SWAN and STAN KAYE

$100.00 US | 776 pages | 7 1/16" x 10 7/8" | Hardcover | ISBN: 978-1-79950-276-0

ON SALE 9/15/26

The Silver Age adventures of the Man of Steel continue as Superman tussles with the giant Titano, runs afoul of red Kryptonite, and matches wits against the mischievous Mr. Mxyzptlk in these tales from the early 1960s, many of which are being collected for the first time in full color. And if that isn't enough super-action for you, stick around for guest appearances from Krypto, Supergirl, and Bizarro! Collects Superman tales from Action Comics #266-288 and Superman #138-153.

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