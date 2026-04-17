Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: darkseid, Joshua Williamson, KO, Manchester Black, mark waid, zod

Post K.O. With Superman, The Legion, Manchester Black & Knight Vision

Post K.O. with Superman, where he's been, the Legion, Justice League visions, BatmanXLex Luthor, Manchester Black leaving the DC Universe

Article Summary Superman returns in Year One Thousand, battling Darkseid's legacy and reviving the Legion of Super-Heroes.

The Justice League faces new visions and redemption arcs, shaking up the balance of heroes and villains.

Batman and Lex Luthor join forces in Knight Vision to confront an emerging super-villain threat.

Manchester Black unleashes chaos with Superboy-Prime, seeking to escape into the real world in Superman #40.

We learned at WonderCon that The Superman Annual 2026, Year One Thousand for July, would see the return of the Legion of Super-Heroes, courtesy of Joshua Williamson, after the blessing of Mark Waid, as well as artists Eddy Burrows and Yasmine Putri. Now we have more details… thanks to all these Superman July 2026 solicits dropping on us.

….after Superman went missing at the end of DC K.O., he rejected the Heart Of Omega, and flew to the future to change the damage Darkseid had done to the 31st century with his Absolute Legion, killing the Legion Of Super-Heroes, to every lad and lass. And this King Omega Superman is using his powers, and those of the Time Trapper, to make things better…

…While in the present, the Heart of Omega and its visions have granted new powers and visions to the Justice League…

…including accepting redemption arcs from many of the bad guys who also fought as part of K.O….

…But when bad guys become good guys (ish) its makes a vacancy. And in a new one-shot, Justice League Unlimited: Knight Vision in July by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, and Miguel Mendoca, Batman and Lex Luthor team up to fight emerging villains…

… and in the most recent Superman, we saw Manchester Black, the DC Universe version of The Authority's Jack Hawksmoor…

…and he is using Superboy-Prime's meta-nature to bring himself back from the dead and come to the world of the readers of DC Comics…

…in Superman #40 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora.

…and while everyone is on Action Comics #1100 by Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, Dan Slott, Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, will we still see the promised return of Zod from July 2025? Or is a year a long time in comic books?

SUPERMAN 2026 ANNUAL: YEAR ONE THOUSAND #1

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by EDDY BARROWS and YASMINE PUTRI

Cover by EDDY BARROWS

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MARIO FOCCILLO, and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/29/26

At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by EDDY BARROWS and YASMINE PUTRI Cover by EDDY BARROWS Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, ARIEL OLIVETTI, MARIO FOCCILLO, and ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN $5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/29/26 At the end of DC K.O., Superman became King Omega with the powers of a god. But after pushing Darkseid back to the Absolute World, Superman rejected the Heart of Apokolips…and went missing. Now the story of where he went can be told! The future was infected by Darkseid and his Legion—leaving a trail of death and disaster in their wake—including the Legion of Super-Heroes. Now Superman is using Time Trapper's powers to heal the future and correct the damage that has been done. But Superman's godlike powers are fading fast, and he may become lost at the end of time! JUSTICE LEAGUE: KNIGHT VISION SPECIAL #1

Written by MARK WAID and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA

Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, MARK SPEARS, and JAVI FERNANDEZ

$5.99 US | 48 pages

ON SALE 7/29/26

The Justice League has offered a number of villains amnesty, allowing them to prove they're on the side of the angels. But what they didn't see coming was the void that would leave in the world of super-villains! Batman and Lex Luthor must work together to investigate a Justice League villain who wants to fill that void, capitalizing on shifting priorities and the visions of the future that the DC Universe's champions saw at the end of DC K.O. to create a dangerous new weapon! Can Batman and Lex set aside their differences to stop them? This crucial issue in the All In Saga sets up new threats for the Justice League's heroes and villains!

Written by MARK WAID and JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art by MIGUEL MENDONCA Cover by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO Variant covers by JUAN FERREYRA, MARK SPEARS, and JAVI FERNANDEZ $5.99 US | 48 pages ON SALE 7/29/26 The Justice League has offered a number of villains amnesty, allowing them to prove they're on the side of the angels. But what they didn't see coming was the void that would leave in the world of super-villains! Batman and Lex Luthor must work together to investigate a Justice League villain who wants to fill that void, capitalizing on shifting priorities and the visions of the future that the DC Universe's champions saw at the end of DC K.O. to create a dangerous new weapon! Can Batman and Lex set aside their differences to stop them? This crucial issue in the All In Saga sets up new threats for the Justice League's heroes and villains! SUPERMAN #40

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

Art and cover by DAN MORA

Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNANDEZ, EDDY BARROWS, and TIRSO

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/22/26

The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story!

Written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON Art and cover by DAN MORA Variant covers by MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNANDEZ, EDDY BARROWS, and TIRSO $4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 7/22/26 The villainous Manchester Black demands to be resurrected and thinks Superboy-Prime knows how to give him his life back. But it's more than that. Manchester Black wants to escape the world of comics and come to our world! It's meta versus meta! If Prime survives, he will still have to deal with members of the Super-Family, who are not happy he wants to be Superman! This all builds up to next month's Superman blockbuster summer story! ACTION COMICS #1100

Written by MARK WAID, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, SOPHIE CAMPBELL, and DAN SLOTT

Art by SKYLAR PATRIDGE, RYAN SOOK, DANIEL SAMPERE, DAN MORA, and LUCAS MEYER

Cover by RYAN SOOK

Variant covers by DAVID TALASKI, MARK SPEARS, DANIEL SAMPERE, JIM CHEUNG, and RAHZZAH

Foil variant cover by JIM CHEUNG ($7.99 US)

$5.99 US | 56 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 6/25/26

Celebrate 1,100 issues of Action Comics with DC's top talent and architects of the world of Superman! In April 1938, a man faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive, and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound graced the pages of Action Comics #1, and the rest was superhero history. Now together with the talents of writers Mark Waid, Joshua Williamson, Sophie Campbell, and Dan Slott, we honor Superman's storied career and turn toward his thrilling future. Brought to life by the all-star artistic talent of Skylar Patridge, Ryan Sook, Dan Mora, and Lucas Meyer, the Man of Steel has never looked better.

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