Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Harley Quinn, Absolutre, harley quinn, nick dragotta, scott snyder

DC Comics Solicits For Absolute Batman #22 For July 2026

DC Comics Solicits for Absolute Batman #22 with the origins of Absolute Harley Quinn for July 2026

Article Summary Absolute Batman #22, by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, is set for release in July 2026 from DC Comics.

The issue will reveal the long-awaited origins of Absolute Harley Quinn within the Absolute Universe.

Expect deep dives into Clayface and pivotal moments for the Robins as they evolve into birds of prey.

The Red Hood Gang faces off against the Joker's Robins, with big ties to Ark M explored in this new chapter.

Scott Snyder promised us that Absolute Batman #22 would give us the origin of the Absolute Harley Quinn. He highlighted Absolute Batman #22 for Harley Quinn's backstory (and more on the Robins), but also Clayface getting a deeper exploration around Absolute Batman #22–23. And it looks like Harley Quinn is getting it, even as the leader of the Red Hood Gang goes up against the Joker's Robins to save the Absolute Batman on this Nick Dragotta cover. And promising to tell us "How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey…" Expect lots of retailer exclusive variant covers I am also guessing…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue." $4.99 7/8/2026

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly Thompson, Jason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Flash, Absolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all… as it heads towards getting 400,000 orders for each issue. Will it half a million for San Diego Comic-Con?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!