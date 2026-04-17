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DC Comics Solicits For Absolute Batman #22 For July 2026

DC Comics Solicits for Absolute Batman #22 with the origins of Absolute Harley Quinn for July 2026

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Batman #22, by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, is set for release in July 2026 from DC Comics.
  • The issue will reveal the long-awaited origins of Absolute Harley Quinn within the Absolute Universe.
  • Expect deep dives into Clayface and pivotal moments for the Robins as they evolve into birds of prey.
  • The Red Hood Gang faces off against the Joker's Robins, with big ties to Ark M explored in this new chapter.

Scott Snyder promised us that Absolute Batman #22 would give us the origin of the Absolute Harley Quinn. He highlighted Absolute Batman #22 for Harley Quinn's backstory (and more on the Robins), but also Clayface getting a deeper exploration around Absolute Batman #22–23. And it looks like Harley Quinn is getting it, even as the leader of the Red Hood Gang goes up against the Joker's Robins to save the Absolute Batman on this Nick Dragotta cover. And promising to tell us "How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey…" Expect lots of retailer exclusive variant covers I am also guessing…

DC Comics Solicits For Absolute Batman #22 For July 2026
Absolute Batman #22 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22
(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta
As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue." $4.99 7/8/2026

Bleeding Cool first broke the news regarding what would be the Absolute Universe in 2023, naming it in 2024 as something equivalent to Marvel's Ultimate Universe, with familiar titles reinvented from scratch, showrun by Scott Snyder, and part of a new relaunch at DC Comics called DC All-In. We named Kelly ThompsonJason Aaron and Al Ewing as contributors before getting the news that it would launch at San Diego Comic Con last year. and getting the full creative line-up for Absolute BatmanAbsolute Wonder WomanAbsolute SupermanAbsolute FlashAbsolute Green Lantern and Absolute Martian Manhunter. Since then, the titles still top the charts, and Absolute Batman is the granddaddy of them all… as it heads towards getting 400,000 orders for each issue. Will it half a million for San Diego Comic-Con?

DC Comics Solicits For Absolute Batman #22 For July 2026
Absolute Batman 22 Harley Quinn

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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