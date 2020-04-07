A House Divided RPG Graphic Novel Published Today

A House Divided: The Accursed Inheritance of Henrietta Achilles is a brand-new graphic novel series by Haiko Hörnig and Marius Pawlitza, published today. The first of four volumes, it is intended to appeal to RPG fans and those who enjoy Lumberjanes and The Adventure Zone graphic novels. Writer Haiko Hörnig grew up in his parents' comic book store, Comicothek. He met artist Marius Pawlitza when they were in middle school together, playing role-playing games together and then making comics together. Today the first volume debuts in English, print and digitally, from Lerner Books.

When 15-year old Henrietta Achilles is plucked from the orphanage and taken to a mysterious town called Malrenard, she's surprised to learn that the death of an uncle she's never met means she's inherited his home. But Henrietta quickly learns that this inheritance is more of a burden than a gift. The house holds a powerful, magical secret—and now it's plagued by bandits and strange creatures intent on possessing the house and its treasures. Henrietta is quickly swept up in their antics as she is thrown headlong into an ominous but kooky adventure full of stolen quiche, talking statues, and roving pirate gangs. You can read a preview of the first volume, below and see if the Lumberjanes comparison holds up.