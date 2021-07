A Long-Awaited Return in Mouse Guard Owlhen Caregiver #1 [Preview]

This week, David Petersen returns to his award-winning Mouse Guard with a new special: Mouse Guard Owlhen Caregiver #1, from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios. The comic features three stories, and we've got a preview below. Look for it in stores on Wednesday.

MOUSE GUARD OWLHEN CAREGIVER #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

MAY210942

(W) David Petersen (A) David Peterson (CA) David Petersen

Which of life's biggest lessons can be learned from the smallest amongst us?

A young mouse learns that compassion and kindness are the great virtues in "The Owlhen Caregiver." "Piper the Listener" finds a brave mouse venturing into wild country to learn the tongues of other beasts. And a grizzled oldfur shares the lesson of putting a whisker out too far in "The Wild Wolf."

Three poignant tales mark creator David Petersen's return to his beloved Eisner and Harvey Award-winning series in this self-contained special.

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $4.99