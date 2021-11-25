A Look Around San Diego Comic-Con For Thanksgiving

I flew into San Diego last night, after a fraught but rewarding journey. After the hell of O'Hare, the heaven of Hall H for press check-in was rather welcome, and also full of Bleeding Cool fans too! That's what happens when a show is staffed by volunteers, they are all in it for the fun as well, and it was sets San Diego Comic-Con apart from many of the bigger shows – even if this weekend's event will be a smaller show.

But it may be just as fun. There are no big studios, film and TV companies, or games publishers, not even big comic publishers either, it's mostly comics and geek fandom,. The panels and programming are as wide and diverse as ever, with far too much for one human to contemplate catching all of. I'll be on a couple of panels, kicking off the show with The Black Panel on Friday and a How To Get News Coverage panel on the Sunday. But I know that most of all I'll be catching up with people I haven't seen in a decade, or maybe even only know online. Looks like there may be some fun drinks had tonight – shout me out on social media if you want in. And keep an eye on the Peacemaker set up as well…

Oh and the local Broken Yolk diner has gone all in as well… look our for more of this sort of thing tomorrow too.

Not only were the flights booked back in March a steal, so was the AirBNB. I'm staying on Market Street in what used to be a brothel frequented by Wyatt Earp. You need earplugs for the night, because it is quite a party town, but it is a strange, cool, weird slice of Americana with its Old West roots steeped in Victoriana as well…

…and it's just a few blocks from the show – and more importantly Ralph's. Wouldn't be San Diego without Ralph's. I pitched and sold a comic to a publisher standing in the line for Ralph's once.