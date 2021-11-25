Setting Up HBO's Peacemaker Outside San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition begins tomorrow. And while there will be a lot less studio content at this show than at the summer equivalent, HBO's Peacemaker spin-off of The Suicide Squad movie starring John Cena is setting forth its stall. First with a big poster over the Marriott Hotel, the only such poster I can see so far this year.

And over the tracks, something else is going on.

That's right, America, while you are celebrating Thanksgiving, other American workers are hard at work putting up some kind of Peacemaker experience…

We look forward to how this will all come together for tomorrow…

In 2020, the 53rd San Diego Comic-Con convention was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An "SDCC@Home" digital streaming event was held during the same time period as a replacement for the 2020 event, and again in 2021. However in November, with the restoration of international flights and widespread vaccination, the producers have put on a smaller show. I gambled a stamp, booked flights and press passes and here I am now…

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the nonprofit organization. "Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

Peacemaker is an upcoming TV series created by James Gunn for HBO Max. Set after The Suicide Squad film, the series explores the origins of Peacemaker, a costumed black ops soldier who believes in achieving peace at any cost. It is produced by Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Films, with Gunn serving as showrunner. John Cena stars as the title character, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji also starring. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series while completing work on The Suicide Squad during the COVID-19 pandemic, before HBO Max officially ordered Peacemaker straight-to-series in September 2020. Filming took place in Vancouver, Canada, from January to July 2021, with Gunn directing five of the episodes. Peacemaker is set to premiere on January 13, 2022.