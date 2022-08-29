A Look Inside Billionaire Island's Cult Of Dogs From Russell & Pugh

We have a look ahead at Mark Russell and Steve Pugh's return of the savagely satirical Billionaire Island with Cult Of The Dogs, to follow up on Ahoy Comics' Billionaire Island with more of a focus on the semi-star of the original series, Billionaire Dog.

The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell—taking the world's economy with it. Only one man—er, dog—can save us now. But where IS Business Dog? Welcome to BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS, the long-awaited return of AHOY Comics' scathing and all too prescient late capitalism satire from writer Mark Russell and artist Steve Pugh, in stores this fall.

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND: CULT OF DOGS takes place two years after the collapse of Billionaire Island. The global economy is in ruins, the president has resigned in disgrace and fled to live abroad, and our heroes continue to search for answers, using the tools they've spent their lives crafting: Trent continues to hunt down the surviving billionaires in the US, and Shelly covers the new "model cities" that may give humanity a hope of surviving the devastation to come. In this brave new world some Americans have used the sudden absence of the billionaire class to begin building cities to withstand the growing climate devastation, while others invest their hopes for survival in a new cult, centered around a very familiar canine…. But who's the man behind the dog?

"Business Island: Cult of Dogs is about the aftermath following the collapse of Billionaire Island," said writer Mark Russell. "About how the rest of us are called upon to be the human shields of the capital class when their empires crumble and how easy it is for lies to take the place of the truth when reality becomes too hard to look in the eye. Plus, there are like a lot of dogs."

"When the world's in flames and the billionaires are gone," said artist Steve Pugh, "put your faith in dogs."

BILLIONAIRE ISLAND CULT OF DOGS #1 (OF 6) CVR A PUGH (MR)

AHOY COMICS

SEP221294

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Steve Pugh

The long-awaited return of the "series that's simultaneously infuriating and hysterically funny in its indictment of not just the 1%, but of the people-and the economic system-that enable them" (Comics Beat). The year is 2046, two years after Billionaire Island fell-taking the world's economy with it. Only one man-er, dog-can save us now. But where is Business Dog?In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: $4.99