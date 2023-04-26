A Look Into The Deep Dark Depths Of Stephan Franck's Palomino
Storyboard artist Stephan Franck returns to his passion project Palomino, a neo-noir graphic novel set in the lost culture of Los Angeles’ country music clubs.
Stephan Franck, storyboard artist on Spider-Verse and Despicable Me, supervising animator on The Iron Giant and What If, and director of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow is returning to his passion project Palomino, a neo-noir graphic novel series set in the lost culture of Los Angeles' country music clubs.
He wrote about the first volume for Bleeding Cool in May 2020 when he was Kickstarting the first volume, and it was a resounding success. Three years later he is crowdfunding the second and third volumes of Palomino together. He has eight days to go. And here's an exclusive look at that second volume…
"Palomino follows the neo-noir, slice-of-life adventures of a man on thin ice," said Franck. "Eddie Lang is a former Burbank PD detective, who's a private investigator by day and a working musician by night. In the new volumes, Eddie dives deeper into the murder case of a former TV actress and quickly finds himself uncovering too many deadly truths. Meanwhile, his old-soul teenage daughter Lisette just might be even more hard-boiled than her father. Lisette's frustrated by her father's refusal to reopen her mother's cold case and she decides to begin her own investigation. What could possibly go wrong?"
Set in Los Angeles in the year 1981, Palomino is perfect for fans of mysteries, hard boiled dialogue, music, lived-in slice-of-life, and Los Angeles' weird and forgotten history. The American Century is running on fumes, but the end isn't anywhere in sight. The cowboy is still America's most central symbol—and from movies, to music, to the President himself, it all hails from Southern California. Across LA, six nights a week, working musicians, TV actors, stuntmen, cops, hustlers, and broken souls all play their part in the cultural myth making. Most of them are just trying to survive—on the B-side of the City of Angels. This is Palomino — where Farrah Fawcett hair reigns supreme, where Ronald Reagan is beginning his first term as President, and where LA's hottest music spot is North Hollywood's historic Palomino Club. Back in 2020, nearly 700 Kickstarter backers supported Palomino on Kickstarter. The series has received widespread accolades:
