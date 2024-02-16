Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: authority, May 2024, Outsiders, planetary

A Major DC Comics Death Is Coming In Outsiders #7

The Outsiders #7 listing in DC Comics' May 2024 solicits is not giving away its title. Instead it states that the title has been REDACTED.

The issue's cover hints at a somber event reminiscent of Crisis storylines.

Luke Fox and Kate Kane adopt roles akin to Planetary's Snow and Wagner in the series.

Writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly explore the deep roots of superhero history.

The Outsiders #7 listing in DC Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, previously published by Bleeding Cool, is not giving away its title. Instead it states that the title has been REDACTED. While the cover has a silhouette of a presumed dead figure being held by Drummer while other DC Comics characters watch in, in a fashion familiar to Crisis watchers. And the listing promises "A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed." That would be The Planetary Guide to all that is, seen, unseen, and dug up, as The Outsiders has become an unexpected reworking of Planetary and The Authority, basically the world of Wildstorm and now DC Comics, as once seen by Warren Ellis.

Luke Fox and Kate Kane, The Batman Of New York and Batwoman, taking on the Planetary roles previously played by Elijah Snow and Jakita Wagner respectively, with Lucius Fox as the Fourth Man. And The Drummer now… just Drummer. No definitive article. With Jenny Crisis as the new Century Baby on their books… So of course people are going to die.

OUTSIDERS #7

Written by JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY

Art by ROBERT CAREY

Cover by ROGER CRUZ

Variant cover by JORGE FORNES

S4.99 32 pages Variant $5.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/24

[TITLE REDACTED]

A requiem is held for a fallen friend. The Guide is opened, and the truth of the world is revealed.

Planetary was created by Warren Ellis and John Cassaday, published by the Wildstorm/DC Comics from 1998 to 2009. Ellis intended the focus of the book to be the superhero genre, rather than the superheroes themselves: "I wanted to do something that actually went deeper into the subgenre, exposed its roots and showed its branches" and asked "What if you had a hundred years of superhero history just slowly leaking out into this young and modern superhero world of the Wildstorm Universe? What if you could take everything old and make it new again?" Now Jackson Lanning and Colin Kelly are trying to do that to DC itself…

