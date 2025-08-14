Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: deadpool, grant morrison

A More Metaphysical Batman/Deadpool From Grant Morrison & Dan Mora

A more metaphysical Batman/Deadpool from Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, with Doctor Strange vs John Constantine too...

Article Summary Grant Morrison teams with Dan Mora for a metaphysical Batman/Deadpool crossover packed with wild concepts

Batman and Deadpool confront reality-bending threats, diving deep into comic book metaphysics and absurdity

Back-up stories feature Doctor Strange vs John Constantine and more epic DC/Marvel team-ups by top creators

Variant covers highlight wild mashups like Joker/Doctor Doom, Zatanna/Scarlet Witch, Lobo/Deadpool, and more

DC Comics has dropped details for their own Batman/Deadpool crossover for November, following up on Marvel's own Deadpool/Batman for September. And also including back-up strips with other crossovers and many covers with other team-ups to add… and because Grant Morrison is writing we are getting Danny The Street as well. And possibly the kind of metaphysics that you won't get with Zeb Wells.

"What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth? Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape! "But DC's Batman/Deadpool #1 isn't just a comic book crossover between iconic publishers, it's a metaphysical car crash between two storytelling philosophies. One character broods in the shadows of trauma and justice. The other cartwheels through chaos, breaking the fourth wall and occasionally the laws of physics. Together, they're forced to confront a threat that doesn't just endanger their worlds—it questions their very existence as fictional constructs. "With a main story by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, Batman/Deadpool #1 launches a reality-bending saga that's equal parts cosmic horror, slapstick noir, and metafictional therapy session. It's the kind of comic book that knows it's a comic book, revels in being a comic book, weaponizes its comic bookiness—and dares you to keep reading anyway! And yes, there will be owls. There will be blades. There will be blood. There will be a giant typewriter!"

And in the back…

Doctor Strange/John Constantine: Comic legends collide as Scott Snyder , James Tynion IV , and Joshua Williamson join forces with Hayden Sherman to conjure a spellbinding Constantine meets Doctor Strange saga.

Comic legends collide as , , and join forces with to conjure a spellbinding Constantine meets Doctor Strange saga. Nightwing/Laura Kinney Wolverine : Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo deliver a kinetic, emotionally-charged encounter between Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), where acrobatics meet adamantium in a story that cuts deep.

: and deliver a kinetic, emotionally-charged encounter between Nightwing (Dick Grayson) and Wolverine (Laura Kinney), where acrobatics meet adamantium in a story that cuts deep. Harley Quinn Vs Incredible Hulk : Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner unleash chaos and charisma in a riotous Harley Quinn vs. Hulk showdown.

: and unleash chaos and charisma in a riotous Harley Quinn vs. Hulk showdown. Static Vs Ms Marvel: G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan electrify the page with a high-voltage tale starring Static and Ms. Marvel.

As well as more and more variant covers with new teamups.

Dan Mora – Batman/Deadpool wraparound

Lee Bermejo – The Joker/Doctor Doom

Mark Brooks – Zatanna/Scarlet Witch

Jim Cheung, Jay David Ramos – Wonder Woman/Captain America

Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin – Batman/The Punisher

Jenny Frison – Wonder Woman/Storm

Andy Kubert, Alejandro Sánchez – Damian Wayne/Gambit

Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair – Batman/Wolverine

Alexander Lozano – Wonder Woman/Ms. Marvel

Sean Murphy, Simon Gough – Lobo/Deadpool

Sozomaika – Catwoman/Emma Frost

Jae Lee and June Chung – Big Barda/Savage Land Rogue

Frank Quitely – Batman/Deadpool

Bill Sienkiewicz – Batman/Deadpool –Incredible Hulk #340

Ryan Sook – Batman/Deadpool – Crisis On Infinite Earths #7

And Amanda Conner too…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!