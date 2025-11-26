Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

A Muslim Vampire Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Fang Files by Huda Fahmy

A Muslim Vampire Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Fang Files written and drawn by Huda Fahmy, for 2028 from Dial Books

Pitched as Sherlock meets Buffy, Fang Files stars a Muslim boy discovering he’s from a lineage of vampires.

The protagonist must juggle being Muslim, new vampire powers, and helping a classmate haunted by a jinn.

Huda Fahmy, known for Yes, I’m Hot in This, brings her unique perspective and humor to middle-grade readers.

Bleeding Cool has covered Huda Fahmy's previous graphic novels such as the webcomic @YesImHotInThis on Instagram and her YA graphic novel series Huda F Are You?, and its sequels Huda F Cares and Huda F Wants To Know, loosely inspired by Fahmy's own high school years, one of many hijabi Muslim girls, as she tries on many identities in an attempt to figure out who (da F) she is. She auctioned that graphic novel to Dial Books, whose editor, Kate Harrison, has now bought, in an exclusive submission, Huda Fahmy's debut middle-grade graphic novel series, Fang Files.

Pitched as Sherlock meets Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Fang Files tells the story of a Muslim boy who discovers he is part of a line of people who turn into vampires at puberty, and must navigate this new world of paranormal beings, including figuring out how to help a classmate who is being haunted by a jinn. Fang Files Volume 1 will be published in the spring of 2028, and Huda Fahmy's agent Kathleen Ortiz at KO Media Management handled the two-book deal for world English rights.

Huda Fahmy grew up in Dearborn, Michigan, and has loved comics since childhood. She attended the University of Michigan, where she majored in English. She taught English to middle and high schoolers for eight years before she started writing about her experiences as a visibly Muslim woman in America, and was encouraged by her older sister to turn these stories into comics. Huda, her husband Gehad, and their son reside in Houston, Texas. On her previous work, she told Bleeding Cool "Growing up Muslim and a daughter of immigrants, my adolescence became synonymous with identity. In school, I would be asked to explain/defend my "Muslim Identity" or "Arab Identity" or "American Identity." Ugh. It wasn't made any easier with mainstream society constantly pushing assimilation at me. "We're a melting pot!" "No, a mixed salad!" Um, can I just have lunch with my friends, please?"

