A New Alliance in Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #2 [Preview]

Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters, the first true Star Wars super-mega-crossover event at Marvel Comics, continues with the second issue of the main series this Wednesday. In Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters #2, Boba Fett has no choice but to team up with Doctor Aphra, who just happens to be infiltrating the same party he's at in her own comic, also out this week. Check out a preview below.

STAR WARS WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS #2 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A) Luke Ross (CA) Steve McNiven

THE BIGGEST COMC EVENT OF THE STAR WARS GALAXY CONTINUES!

• Notorious bounty hunter BOBA FETT has tracked his missing prize – heroic smuggler HAN SOLO, frozen in carbonite – to the remote, frozen world of JEKARA.

• But representatives from many of the galaxy's most powerful factions have gathered, and they all want the same thing – Solo.

• Things go from bad to worse, as Boba Fett realizes that he himself has become almost as valuable to the galaxy's hunters as Han Solo, and he must turn to the least trustworthy person in the galaxy for help…DOCTOR APHRA…

