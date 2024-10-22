Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, One World Under Doom

A New Look Avengers For One World Under Doctor Doom (Spoilers)

One World Under Doctor Doom seems to begin in tomorrow's Avengers #19 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami (Spoilers)

Article Summary Avengers #19 unveils Doctor Doom's vision for a militaristic "One World Under Doom."

Captain America transforms into Captain World, embracing a sleek, green shield design.

Iron Man and Storm face new roles: ending war and nurturing peace worldwide.

Doom challenges Avengers to tackle global issues, shifting from heroes to world changers.

It looks like One World Under Doom kicks off in tomorrow's Avengers #19 by Jed MacKay and Farid Karami with a killer cover from Valerio Schiti. As Doctor Doom encounters the Avengers and suggests that they be a little less like the Avengers and more like the Authority. Captain America is a little less parochial, now transformed with a new shield as Captain World. With a redesigned shield to match. And Captain Marvel representing that world to the rest of the galaxy, with a little more militaristic flair.

And yes, a green colour scheme. Doctor Doom loves his green, and I feel that One World Under Doom is going to be a very green world.

The god of war in Iron Man and the goddess of weather with Storm. Ending all war and blossoming peace, respectively.

Getting rid of Ultron through machines and ending world hunger through witchcraft. Though she may have to be the Emerald Witch now. Making a real difference rather than sitting on the superhero sidelines, this is Doctor Doom's challenge to them all.

Is this the new Avengers that you want? Do you want it? Do you really really want it? Respect Doom's authority… we do indeed have The World Under Doom coming. And it's all Robert Downey Jr's fault.

AVENGERS #19

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240852

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Farid Karami (CA) Valerio Schiti

DOOM AGAINST EARTH'S MIGHTIEST HEROES! Doctor Doom puts the Avengers to the test! But what is the purpose of the Avengers? To prove why Doom's way is not the right way, the Avengers will have to face their greatest threat – their own dark pasts! Meanwhile, T'Challa embarks on a clandestine mission… Rated T+In Shops: Oct 23, 2024 SRP: $3.99

