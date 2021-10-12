A New Spider-Man Already? Amazing Spider-Man Beyond January Solicits

Last week, Marvel Comics kicked off a new era of Amazing Spider-Man. Well, calling it "new" is being a bit generous. Last week, Marvel brought back an old era of Amazing Spider-Man, The Clone Saga era, replacing Peter Parker with Ben Reilly in the role, just like in the 90s. Rehashing a decades-old story, as we all know, is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always work, a list of tricks Marvel Editors keep up their sleeves for whenever Marvel needs a quick way to convince the dwindling comics readership to buy more books. Which is every week. You do the math. In any case, that's not a commentary on the quality of the comics, only a commentary on the relevance of the quality of the comics, which is inconsequential when it comes to marketing them.

Anyway, could Marvel already be looking to shockingly undo the shocking change to the status quo they only shockingly introduced last week?! Well, the latest round of solicitations for Amazing Spider-Man comics shipping in January at least hints at it. From a Marvel press release talking about January's Amazing Spider-Man #85:

Peter Parker may be out of commission, but luckily Ben Reilly is more than capable of taking his place. Equipped with gadgets and tech from the Beyond Corporation, Reilly has everything it takes to be the superior Spider-Man, but he'll finally meet his match in a devastating battle against one of the Spider-Man's most feared enemies—Doctor Octopus! It begins in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85 by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Paco Medina. It's going to take everything for Ben Reilly—and the company that backs him—to stop Otto Octavius. But, in the Merry Marvel fashion (and as with all respectable Spider-Stories), even if Spider-Man wins, he is going to lose. And he is going to lose BIG. On Sale 1/5/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #85

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by PACO MEDINA

Beyond Board: PATRICK GLEASON, SALADIN AHMED, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & CODY ZIGLAR

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

Interesting. So the current Spider-Man, who was once a former Spider-Man, will take on another former Spider-Man, who is banging the aunt of a completely different former Spider-Man? And who says comics aren't accessible?

But the following week, Marvel claims that Ben Reilly has been shaken to his core. It's not clear if that shaking will be due to the battle with Doctor Octopus or one of the other twelve core-shaking events that Marvel solicits every week, but the point is he'll be shaken.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86 by writer Zeb Wells and artist Michael Dowling will deal with the aftermath of the fight and will be a comic that fans will remember for years to come. Ben Reilly has been shaken to the core, and you will be too. On Sale 1/12/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #86

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art by MICHAEL DOWLING

Beyond Board: KELLY THOMPSON, SALADIN AHMED, CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON & ZEB WELLS

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

In face, Ben Reilly will be shaken so hard, he may have to give up the Spider-Man mantle he just took over! And Peter Parker could be coming back… already?!

And find out if Peter Parker can step up and be Spider-Man again in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Carlos Gómez. With NYC reeling from Doc Ock's attack and Ben Reilly possibly down, it's up to Captain America and Black Cat to see if Peter Parker is ready for action again. You may think you know where this story is going, but you do not. On Sale 1/19/22

MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Beyond Board: CODY ZIGLAR, PATRICK GLEASON, ZEB WELLS, KELLY THOMPSON & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Marvel says that we "may think we know where this story is going, but you do not." So a double swerve then? How much do you want to bet they put someone else in the suit? Black Cat? Mary Jane? Well, they're both starring in their own one-shot to close out the month…

Also coming in January will be MARY JANE & BLACK CAT: BEYOND #1, a new one-shot written by Jed MacKay with art by C.F. Villa. This unlikely team up will see Mary Jane coming to the rescue of Black Cat after she's been kidnapped. Mary Jane has never liked Felicia Hardy, and now she has to save her life! But remember, this is the Black Cat we're talking about. Things are never quite what they seem. On Sale 1/26/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #87

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Beyond Board: ZEB WELLS, PATRICK GLEASON, KELLY THOMPSON, CODY ZIGLAR & SALADIN AHMED

Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

You know what, we're rooting for Aunt May to don the Spider-Suit. Isn't it long past time for a geriatric female Spider-Man? Check out the covers below.