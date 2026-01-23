Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: christopher priest, vampirella

A New Vampirella #1 by Christopher Priest & Davis Goetten in April

A new Vampirella #1 by Christopher Priest and Davis Goetten in April 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment

The epic story explores themes like race, politics, gender, and humanity through Vampirella and Draculina.

Draculina loses her Vampiri powers and faces a desperate quest as her bloodthirst resurges unexpectedly.

Features variant covers by Lucio Parrillo, Derrick Chew, Joseph Michael Linsner, and exclusive blind bag editions.

Christopher Priest, the longest-running Vampirella writer of all time, has been writing the series for Dynamite since 2019 and has turned it into a social commentary on race, politics, gender, war, respect, duty, and whatever else Priest wants to write about, right here, right now. And ahead of a legacy Vampirella #700 coming up, Dynamite is drawing attention to the series with a new #1 and artist Davis Goetten as a jumping-on point to the series.

"The Daughter of Drakulon isn't the only such fearsome blood-sucker from the planet and family legacy. Her sister Draculina has recently lost her Vampiri powers, as well as the baby she wrested away from Vampirella. Now shackled with humanity, her already fragile psyche risks shattering when her thirst for blood unexpectedly creeps back. Confronted with the prospect of once again being consumed by the evil appetites that had controlled her for centuries, she sets out on a desperate quest to break the patterns of her past and find new answers — or die trying! And how does Vampirella herself factor into these next chapters? Christopher Priest continues his critically acclaimed and signature approach to the franchise known as the longest running vampire comic book. Priest stands as the creator with the longest continuous run with Vampirella, cresting over 90 issues going back to 2019 with the franchise. The character also marches onwards to a historic issue #700. With the legacy numbering, this new Vampirella #1 also functions as #688. The major milestone is just about a year away! Dynamite can't wait to celebrate that event with fans who have been with the character over five decades, or are getting to know her in this very issue."

"This new debut issue features ravishingly riveting variants from superstars Lucio Parrillo, Derrick Chew, Joseph Michael Linsner, Elias Chatzoudis, as well as a cosplay cover from model Rachel Hollon. Additionally, collectors can check out some exciting premium mystery blind bags for the issue. These bags contain three limited edition variants of the issue, selected randomly from a large range exclusive to it."

