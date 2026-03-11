Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: doctor doom, Kingdom Hearts, london book fair, mike mignola, panini, Pat Mills

Mike Mignola's Doctor Doom And Marvel Comics At London Book Fair 2026

Pat Mills, Kingdom Hearts amd Mike Mignola's Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics/Panini at London Book Fair 2026

Article Summary Mike Mignola and Roger Stern's Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment will return to print in the UK in 2026

Panini/Marvel extends their comic offerings with rare and classic Marvel titles at London Book Fair 2026

Pat Mills' acclaimed horror series Requiem set for a new collected edition in the UK this year

Panini to republish Disney Italy comics and a new edition of The World Beyond My Shadow about autism

Ever since the Marvel Comics bankruptcy in the nineties, Panini bought up Marvel UK and the Marvel US comics licence in the UK from their offices in Tunbridge Wells. But of late, their comic book line has been extending. Talking to Panini/Marvel representatives at the London Book Fair 2026, they told me that, as well as the usual reprinting and repackaging of the US Marvel material, which this year will mean a lot of Doctor Doom, they also have a few other, more unusual projects.

Such as noting that the Doctor Strange and Doctor Doom: Triumph and Torment series from the eighties by Roger Stern and Hellboy creator Mike Mignola has been out of print for quite a while, and the collection is going for $380 or over £400 on Amazon as a result. And so Panini/Marvel UK will be bringing it back into print this year. Maybe some Americans would like to import a few copies?

They are also going to repackage Pat Mills' Requiem, the original graphic novel horror series, originally published because the editor really, really liked it, and which has become quite the success of late, in a new collected, complete volume.

They will also be publishing Disney Italy comic books for the UK, including titles that Fantagraphics have publishing in the USA, but intend to go further. This also comes alongside their expansive manga markets, Stitch, and a boom in Kingdom Hearts readers.

But it's not all the big IP names, they are also planning to republish a graphic novel, The World Beyond My Shadow, about living with autism, which had been a bit of a hit in Germany, and that Panini had issued an English translation of in 2016. Ten years on, and in a different world of mental health issues later, an anniversary volume might find a whole new audience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!