Cover-Up Over Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange And The Ten-Issue Curse?

Has Marvel Comics' ten-issue curse hit the new Scarlet Witch: Sorcerer Supreme and Doctor Strange comics already? And is there a coverup?

This is the solicited test for the collection of Volume 1 of the Scarlet Witch: Sorcerer Supreme comic book from Marvel Comics.

Sorcerer Supreme Vol. 1: Rise Of The Scarlet Witch Paperback – December 15, 2026

by Steve Orlando, Bernard Chang

Scarlet Witch vs. Agatha Harkness for the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme!

In the aftermath of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, a new power rises. One willing to defy tradition, break every rule and chart a bold new path. Wanda Maximoff has been many things: a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. But in the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, Wanda has claimed a new title: Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. But the Vishanti aren't happy, and they have anointed a champion of their own: none other than Wanda's former magical mentor, Agatha Harkness! After a fiery confrontation between them, Wanda wakes up in Limbo — and nothing is as it seems. And if she's going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler: Maddie Pryor! Meanwhile, with the Vishanti distracted by the battle over Earth, what rising threats have escaped their notice?

And for the new Doctor Strange series that accompanies it.

Doctor Strange Vol. 1: Journey Into Mystery Paperback – December 8, 2026

by Derek Landy, Ivan Fiorelli

Stephen Strange is Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard! Doctor Strange lost his chance at revenge against Doom when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe with some help from Heven's own Angela! But the dark wizard Vyrbodin has set a plan in motion that will endanger innocent lives across the realms — and Strange will have to move Heven and Earth to stop him before his power grows! And just as Stephen stands on the threshold of a true journey into mystery, it turns out the past isn't quite done with him yet.

All well and good, and Vol 1 suggests more volumes to come. In the past, the lack of a volume number has suggested that the series has been cancelled with the final issue collected in that volume, just no one has said yet. And on Amazon, the issues they collect have been stripped from the listings. They are both 200+ pages, which suggests around 10 issues each. Other listings sites include the issues… "COLLECTING: Sorcerer Supreme (2025) #1-10" and "COLLECTING: Doctor Strange (2025) #1-10, Doctor Strange (2025) #450" respectively. But here's the thing, doing a Google search shows you stubs of what once was. They were both meant to contain five issues of the series. And that got changed, with listings amended to reflect a new price, a new length and a new issue amount.

And Penguin Random House's Google result, which shows the new issue numbers in the search results, has also removed them from the listing when you click through.

It appears that Marvel Comics really doesn't want you to know that it is likely both series will end with #10, the number of issues that Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley said every comic book would have the chance to reach before cancellation, until Weapon X-Men and Imperial came along. Usually, if a series is listed without a Volume number, then that will be it, and Bleeding Cool has tracked a few of those examples in the past. It looks like Marvel has cottoned on to that and is keeping the Vol 1. But if you take an originally planned Vol. 1 of five or six issues and suddenly extend it to ten, and pull that amount from released listings, hoping no one can see, it looks like you have decided you are done with the series after just one volume, but don't want anyone to know that yet. Because yes, that's just what it looks like now…

