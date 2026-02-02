Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: Death Spiral, Torment

Peter Parker's Body Count In Spider-Man/Venom Death Spiral

A proper look at Torment, The Big Bad of the upcomingSpider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover event, Death Spiral

Article Summary Explore Torment, the terrifying new Spider-Man villain debuting in the Death Spiral crossover event.

Torment is a serial killer that outshines even Carnage, with deadly ties to Peter Parker and Venom.

Death Spiral spans nine issues with connecting variant covers by Iban Coello featuring Torment's rise.

Torment’s dark origins and future are revealed in the one-shot Death Spiral Body Count by Charles Soule.

Iban Coello's connecting variant covers feature on all nine Death Spiral tie-in issues of the Spider-Man/Venom/Carnage crossover event, kicking off at the end of February and going to FOC right now. But you don't have to wait to collect them to see how they all tessellate together; you can do that right now… as they are also all on the cover of the coda issue Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral Body Count #1 focusing on Torment, out in May. Where we will tot up everyone who either a) died or b) Peter Parker slept with.

That fellow at the centre with the Knull symbol face is Torment, and at the centre of the storyline. As Marvel says "The scariest new villain in the Marvel Universe finally gets his story told! He's hunted Peter Parker, Mary Jane Watson and Eddie Brock, killing his way to their throats and wrapping his razor whip around them. What forged the deadliest serial killer since Cletus Kasady? Find out in this one shot that will define Torment's past and his future!"

"When Carnage hit the comic page it made you think Venom wasn't that bad," says Spider-Editor Nick Lowe. "Torment does that to Carnage here. He's not a symbiote… he's something much, much worse. And when you read what Charles Soule and Kev Walker serve up here with his origin… you may want to get a nightlight."

"Spider-Man's legendary rogues gallery just got a whole lot deadlier! TORMENT, a new super-powered serial killer, debuts next month in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL #1, the kickoff issue of the DEATH SPIRAL crossover running in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN and VENOM through April. Following the crossover, TORMENT will be spotlighted in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1, a one-shot on sale in May.

"In DEATH SPIRAL, Torment's killing spree puts SPIDER-MAN, A.K.A. PETER PARKER; VENOM, A.K.A. MARY JANE WATSON; and CARNAGE, A.K.A. EDDIE BROCK on a dramatic collision course, and when the violence finally subsides, fans will be left wondering the truth behind the murderer's dark motives and how deep his mysterious connection to Peter goes. All will be revealed in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1 by Charles Soule, who's co-writing the crossover alongside Joe Kelly and Al Ewing, and acclaimed artist Kev Walker.

"Each chapter of DEATH SPIRAL features a Connecting Variant Cover by Iban Coello, spotlighting a key player of the saga with Torment looming in the background. The complete artwork will then be available as a variant cover for AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1. Today, fans can check out all nine parts and the fully connected piece along with AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY

On Sale 2/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL #1 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621542300151

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL #1 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621542300151 On Sale 3/4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502351

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502351 On Sale 3/11

VENOM #255 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625541

VENOM #255 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625541 On Sale 3/18

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502451

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #24 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502451 On Sale 3/25

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502561

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502561 On Sale 4/1

VENOM #256 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625631

VENOM #256 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625631 On Sale 4/8

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502631

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502631 On Sale 4/15

VENOM #257 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625721

VENOM #257 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621330625721 On Sale 4/22

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502731

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27 9-PART CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960621001502731 On Sale 5/13

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL BODY COUNT #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by CAFU

Complete Death Spiral Variant Cover by IBAN COELLO

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!