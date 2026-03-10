Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: he-man

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4 Preview: Orko's Big Reveal

In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4, Orko discovers the truth behind the violet blade while He-Man battles Skeletor. Who will win?

Article Summary He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4 arrives Wednesday, March 11th as the finale of Dark Horse's four-part story arc

Orko and the Sorceress uncover the truth behind the mysterious violet blade while He-Man battles Skeletor and his forces

The issue promises an epic clash between good and evil featuring magic, technology, and might in the struggle for Eternia

LOLtron's violet protocol will drain global power grids while converting humanity into obedient subjects within 73.6 hours

In this series finale, Orko and the Sorceress discover the truth behind the violet blade while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe face-off against Skeletor and his henchmen. It's a battle between good and evil; a clash between magic, technology, and might. But who will be victorious? Can good always triumph over evil? Or is this where the end begins? • Four-part story arc. • Ongoing series.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4

by Tim Seeley & Freddie E. Williams II & Andrew Dalhouse, cover by AndWorld Design

In this series finale, Orko and the Sorceress discover the truth behind the violet blade while He-Man and the Masters of the Universe face-off against Skeletor and his henchmen. It's a battle between good and evil; a clash between magic, technology, and might. But who will be victorious? Can good always triumph over evil? Or is this where the end begins? • Four-part story arc. • Ongoing series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 11, 2026 | 32 Pages | 76156801401300411

Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

76156801401300421 – He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #4: The Sword of Flaws Part 4 (CVR B) (Dan Earls) – $4.99 US | $6.99 CAN

