A Quick And Easy Guide To Consent? Thank FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOCing today?

The collection of Mike Richardson and Stan Sakai' s 47 Ronin is resolicited, and up for January 2021.

and s 47 Ronin is resolicited, and up for January 2021. While Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird 's TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 is back up with 1:10 and 1:24 variants.

and 's TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 is back up with 1:10 and 1:24 variants. The new Black Hammer mini Colonel Weird Cosmagog from Jeff Lemire and Tyler Crook is launching (again).

and is launching (again). How did Department Of Truth, Unkindness Of Ravens, Heavy, Autumnal, Shang-Chi, Stranger Things: Science Camp #1 do? #2 is up.

The final final Sex Criminals is up with a flashforward #69.

How did Spawn #310 do? #311 is up, including the Chadwick Boseman cover.

cover. Black Widow: Widow's Sting #1 launches from Marvel by Ralph Macchio and

and X Of Swords: Stasis is up. Did you catch the trailer?

The Power Rangers OGN, Sins Of The Future is up.

We have the launch of Giga, the new series by Alex Paknadel and John Le from Vault Comics.

and from Vault Comics. Sympathy For No Devils #1 by Brandon Thomas and Lee Ferguson is launching from AfterShock Comics.

and is launching from AfterShock Comics. Oni Press is launching A Quick And Easy Guide To Consent. Because apparently we need one.

Rick And Morty gets a new series, Happy Ever After.

Katie O'Neill has her sequel graphic novel, The Tea Dragon Tapestry.

has her sequel graphic novel, The Tea Dragon Tapestry. From the creators of This Is a Taco and This Is a Whoopsie, Andrew Cangelose and Josh Shipley are back with This Is A Flying Rat.

While from DC Comics, it's going to be Dark Nights Death Metal Rise of the New God and Batgirl #50.

What's on your FOC?

