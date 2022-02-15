A Second Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 For May 2022

Marvel Comics just put out a promo for Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1, out tomorrow. This is the second Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 – ignore the issue number, that's just how they do it, that celebrates black comic book characters and creators at Marvel Comics. But when Marvel PR sent out the trailer for the comic to the press, they referred to it as Marvel's Voices Identity #1 by mistake. The previous Marvel's Voices Identity comic book celebrates Asian superheroes and creators. But Bleeding Cool gets the word that Marvel Comics will be publishing a new Marvel's Voices Identity #1 in May 2022, and that will be teased in tomorrow's Legacy #1 – which may be where the confusion arose. Though I presume Greg Smallwood won't be involved in this one.

UPDATE: Marvel just gave us a Rich Twitch…

MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1

Written by SABIR PIRZADA, JEREMY HOLT, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & MORE!

Art by CREEES LEE, ERIC KODA, KEI ZAMA & more!

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 5/11 Writer Sabir Pirzada returns alongside artist Eric Koda with another Ms. Marvel adventure, this time teaming up the young hero with Shang-Chi!

Writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Creees Lee take Shang-Chi and Jimmy Woo on a vital and action-packed mission!

Writer Jeremy Holt and artist Kei Zama turn the spotlight on the Guardians of the Galaxy's Mantis!

And more! "Since last year's Identity one-shot, the Asian super heroes of the Marvel Universe have become even more prominent in mainstream pop culture," Editor Darren Shan said. "That's why I'm so excited to bring in these new and returning creators to the Marvel's Voices fold to give new perspectives on these beloved characters!" MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 continues the tradition of featuring inspiring and uplifting storytelling that truly reflects "the world outside your window." These new stories will celebrate Marvel's ongoing, ever-expanding representation and the vastness of all Asian, Asian American and Pacific Island cultures and identities. Stay tuned for more information about MARVEL'S VOICES: IDENTITY #1 2022 and pick up the issue when it arrives on May 11! For more information, visit Marvel.com.

Here's the solicitation for last year's Identity #1 to remind you.

MARVELS VOICES IDENTITY #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210613

(W) Gene Luen Yang, More (A) Marcus To, More (CA) Jim Cheung

CELEBRATING THE GREATEST ASIAN SUPER HEROES AND CREATORS FROM ACROSS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! Some of the best Asian super heroes in comics are getting the spotlight in this special action-packed and heartfelt issue! Shang-Chi! Ms. Marvel! Jubilee! Silk! Jimmy Woo! Come celebrate these amazing and legendary heroes from new and established Asian creators that will surely expand "the world outside your window!" Plus: Be prepared for some big and special surprises that can only be told in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Rated TIn Shops: Aug 25, 2021 SRP: $5.99

And a look ahead to tomorrow's Marvel's Voices: Legacy #1 for 2022.

MARVELS VOICES LEGACY #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211025

(W) Cody Ziglar, Various (A) Various (CA) ChrisCross

WE'VE DONE IT AGAIN! ANOTHER STAR-PACKED VOICES SPECIAL GRACES THE STANDS FOR BLACK HISTORY MONTH! Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos makes her writing debut with a gorgeous tale of Wakanda! Superstar novelist Victor LaValle writes Moon Girl like you've never seen her before! Jessica Jones and Cloak & Dagger TV writer J. Holtham explores the legacy of Sam Wilson, Captain America! Amazing Spider-Man scribe Cody Ziglar visits Marvel's black heroes through the ages in a celebration highlighting Luke Cage's 50th Anniversary! And there's so much more to come, including an incredible lineup of new and established artists. Marvel's Voices is the program for every fan – don't let this one pass you by! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022 SRP: $5.99

