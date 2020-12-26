A Sneak Peek at Red Hood In DC's Batman Urban Legends – March 2021

Batman Urban Legends is a new anthology series from DC Comics set in the Gotham side of the DC Universe, and its first issue out in March 2021 will debut with a red hood story by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows. Here is a brief sneak peek and a look ahead.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #1

written by CHIP ZDARSKY, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, and BRANDON THOMAS

art by EDDY BARROWS, MARCOS TO, RYAN BENJAMIN, LAURA BRAGA, and MAX DUNBAR

cover by HICHAM HABCHI

Batman/Red Hood variant cover by DAVID FINCH

Batman/Grifter variant cover by KAEL NGU

blank variant cover

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 3/9/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

Batman may be the biggest name in Gotham City, but there are lots of other heroes—and villains—who will get a turn to shine in Batman: Urban Legends, a brand-new monthly series tying into the biggest events in Gotham City. The series begins with these can't-miss tales:

• Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky enters the world of Gotham City with celebrated Detective Comics and DC Future State: Robin Eternal artist Eddy Barrows for a six-part story chronicling Red Hood's investigation of a new drug sweeping through Gotham. It's a night that will change his life forever—and put him in Batman's crosshairs.

• Writer of the DC Future State "Grifters" story Matthew Rosenberg picks up where he left off, continuing from the pages of Batman #101! Superstar artist Ryan Benjamin joins the team as we learn why Cole Cash is in Gotham in a tale that hints at what Halo might be…and we also get Batman vs. Grifter—round two!

• New Harley Quinn writer Stephanie Phillips and DC Future State: The Next Batman artist Laura Braga join forces for a Harley tale set just before the launch of her new series. Harley's determined to sort out her history with Poison Ivy—but first, she'll have to find her!

• Coming off the DC Future State "Outsiders" tale, writer Brandon Thomas begins a three-part saga reuniting Black Lightning, Katana, and Metamorpho. But this reunion quickly turns into a confrontation with a figure from Katana's past, in a story drawn by fan-favorite artist Max Dunbar (Champions, Dungeons and Dragons, Judge Dredd)!