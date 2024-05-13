Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: metamorpho, Ramona Fradon

A Story Of Ramona Fradon In DC Comics This Month

A story of the late comics creator Ramona Fradon by Britanny Holsherr and June Brigman in DC Comics titles this month.

Article Summary DC Comics honors the late Ramona Fradon with a special tribute by creators Brittany Holsherr and June Brigman.

Ramona Fradon, influential comic artist, passed away at age 97, shortly after announcing her retirement.

Fradon's character Metamorpho will feature in a new Superman movie directed by James Gunn.

Her storied career includes creating Aqualad and working on 'Super Friends' and 'Brenda Starr, Reporter'.

DC Comics is running a comic book tribute to Ramona Fradon in this month's DC Comics titles, by Britanny Holsherr and drawn by June Brigman, inked by Roy Richardson, coloured by Trish Mulvihill and lettered by Janice Chiang. Two pages long, it describes writer Britanny Holsherr's relationship with Ramon Fradon, and of DC Comics Editor-In-Chief's Marie Javins decision at Baltimore Comic Con's 2017 show where Fradon was working the crowd at the age of ninety, that Fradon should be working for DC Comics again.

Ramona Fradon died earlier this year, aged ninety-seven, just a month after deciding to retire from comic book illustration at the age of 97. Her character Metamorpho is now to appear in the new Superman movie made by James Gunn. The strip, and the legacy of Ramona Fradon, is also featured on the website dc.com/remembering-ramona including quotes about her from across the industry, including Jim Lee, Marie Javine, Amy Fradon, Walter and Louise Simonson, Howard Chaykin, Terry Austin, Dan Parent and more.

Ramona Fradon's comic book career began after graduating from the Parsons School of Design in 1950. Her first published work was on Shining Knight from DC Comics and she got a regular gig on the Adventure Comics strip, Aquaman, including the Silver Age relaumch of the character in Adventure Comics #260, and the creation of the sidekick character Aqualad in Adventure Comics #269. She then co-created the character Metamorpho for The Brave And The Bold series as well as his subsequent spinoff. She also drew The Brave and the Bold #59, a Batman/Green Lantern team-up, the first time that series teamed Batman with another DC superhero, setting the format up for the series going forward.

Ramona Fradon left comics from 1965 to 1972 to raise her family. but returned in 1972 to draw Plastic Man, Freedom Fighters, and Super Friends, which she pencilled for almost its entire run, during which she also drew a couple of issues for Marvel, In 1980, she took over Dale Messick, drawing the newspaper strip Brenda Starr, Reporter, until 1995. When she retired for the first time. But she kept doing private commissions, drew Mermaidman stories for SpongeBob Comics, graphic novels The Adventures of Unemployed Man in 2010, The Dinosaur That Got Tired of Being Extinct in 2012, the collection The Art of Ramona Fradon, and covers for DC Comics. Her name was also the inspiration for the Scott Pilgrim character Ramona Flowers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!