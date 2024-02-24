Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: aquaman, metal men, metamorpho, Ramona Fradon

Comic Book Creator Ramona Fradon Has Died, Aged 97

Comic book creator Ramona Fradon has died at the age of 97. Her agent, Catskill Comics, posted the news earlier today.

Article Summary Comic book legend Ramona Fradon passes away at 97, just after retiring.

Renowned for her work on Aquaman and creating Metamorpho.

Began her comics career in 1950, became a key DC Comics artist.

Retired from Brenda Starr in 1995, influenced comic art and characters.

Comic book creator Ramona Fradon has died at the age of 97. Her agent, Catskill Comics, posted the news earlier today. "It comes with great sadness to announce that Ramona Fradon has passed away just a few moments ago. Ramona was 97 and had a long career in the comic book industry, and was still drawing just a few days ago. She was a remarkable person in so many ways. I will miss all the great conversations and laughs we had. I am blessed that I was able to work with her on a professional level, but also able to call her my friend. If anyone wishes to send a card to the family, Please feel free to send them to Catskill Comics, and I'll be happy to pass them along. You can send cards to Catskill Comics "Fradon Family", Po Box 264, Glasco, NY 12432"

It was only last month that Ramona Fradon retired. And she means it this time. Catskill Comics posted to their website, "after an extremely long run in the comic industry, at 97, Ramona has decided it's time for her to retire. She will no longer be doing commissions. She apologizes to all the fans who have been waiting patiently on her wait list to get one. She did say from time to time she'll do a drawing or two to put up for sale on the website."

And indeed a few pages were still for sale on her agents' website. Ramona Fradon, born in 1926 is best known for drawing and reinventing Aquaman – her name was on the credits of the recent movie – as well as co-creating the superhero Metamorpho. Her comic book career began after graduating from the Parsons School of Design in 1950. Her first published work was on Shining Knight from DC Comics and she got a regular gig on the Adventure Comics strip, Aquaman, including the Silver Age relaumch of the character in Adventure Comics #260, and the creation of the sidekick character Aqualad in Adventure Comics #269. She then co-creators the character Metamorpho for The Brave And The Bold series as well as his subsequent spinoff. She also drew The Brave and the Bold #59, a Batman/Green Lantern team-up, the first time that series teamed Batman with another DC superhero, and setting the format up for the series going forward.

Ramona Fradon left comics from 1965 to 1972 to raise her family. but returned in 1972 to draw Plastic Man, Freedom Fighters, and Super Friends, which she pencilled for almost its entire run, during which she also drew a couple of issues for Marvel, In 1980, she took over Dale Messick, drawing the newspaper strip Brenda Starr, Reporter, until 1995. When she retired for the first time. But she kept doing private commissions, drew Mermaidman stories for SpongeBob Comics, graphic novels The Adventures of Unemployed Man in 2010, The Dinosaur That Got Tired of Being Extinct in 2012, the collection The Art of Ramona Fradon, and covers for DC Comics. Her name was also the inspiration for the Scott Pilgrim character Ramona Flowers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!