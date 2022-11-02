Abigail Brand Explains Her Entire Plan In X-Men Red #10 (Spoilers)

We have seen Abigail Brand betray the X-Men of Krakoa to mutant-hating Orchis. Then reveal that betrayal was a feint. Then that it kind of wasn't. Then that she's not even Abigail Brand. Mutant with heat powers, but head of S.W.O.R.D., the greatest power player in the Marvel Universe has finally, finally revealed her plans. And it's all for the survival of the human, and mutant race. She doesn't see species. And of course, plenty of folk may disagree with every single thing she is doing. But that, to be fair… is her brand. She has no friends.

So she creates allies she can trust to be who they are, and in her control.

In previous issues of Krakoan-era SWORD and X-Men Red, we have seen the cosmic interference agency behind the Kree and the Inhumans, the Progenitors, attack Mars – or Arakko – unexpectedly, including taking samples of Cable's techno-organic cybernetic infected arm…

….which proved their undoing. But also revealing that Abigail Brand was behind their very arrival. Orbis Stellaris is a member of the Galactic Rim Collective, and a enemy of Krakoa's S.W.O.R.D. Or maybe not.

Abigail Brand betraying Krakoa and Arakko to Orchis. She was also the one who engineered the retrieval and creation of Mysterium, with SWORD acting as the mutant space programme.

A mutant-derived element that propped up Earth and Mars politically across the cosmos, while also ending the wars caused by economic collapse. Got any spare> Britain could do with some at the moment.

Telling us, repeatedly, "this is what comes next". Never one to look to the past, our Abigail Brand.

With Wiz Kid as her ally, and person on the inside of, well, everything really.

Although Wiz Kid may be good at explaining it all, they do have their limits,

And so when Orchis use Wiz-Kid as a double agent, Abigal Brand is still pulling every string. And revealing her big game plan.

To be in charge of, well, everything. Though she still has time for Storm.

Orbis Stellaris tried to have sway in the diplomatic arena, though being able to program Progenitors would make for a much more powerful play.

And, after killing Orchis operative Henry Gyrich, she makes her own beliefs known to herself. There is no one she wouldn't betray.

Abigail Brand is a One Woman Operation. Everyone and everything else are stepping stones, flotsam and jetsam.

And she knows that at some point, she is going to go down. Too many players for her to keep an eye on every ball… or orbis.

Then of course there is Vulcan, brother to Scott Summers and Alex Summers. Thought dead but recovered, by a grateful Krakoa.

But a deeply troubled man, finding a new home first on the moon, then on Arakko.

Though revealed as just a shell of a man.

Yesterday we pointed out some scenes from X-Men #10 two-and-a-bit years ago that may come into play. And they do.

As Uranos attacks Arakko, killing Cable, he also kills Abigail Brand.

But these are Krakoan X-Men and are resurrected. And conspiring against her, Wiz-Kid and Cable get to those notes before Abigail Brand gets to delete them.

This means in today's X-Men Red, they are following the trail, and know her secrets. Or are they secrets that she wanted them to know? Teleporting to the Progenitors worlds, following what they stole from Cable – now they know under Abigail Brand's instructions…

They encounter some familiar figures.

As we saw in X-Men #10…

They were the ones who retrieved Vulcan from death in The Fault. Revived him, even.

And Cable gets a new camera angle on that scene…

And how these events look given all we now know of what Abigail Brand has been preparing.

How it played out then…

And what this means for Abigail Brand, Krakoa and Vulcan…

It's all been a game. Every Krakoan, Arakki, Orchis, Progenitor and their ilk, and more have been dancing her game. Charles Xavier, Moira Mactaggert, Cable, Vulcan, all pawns on her board.

Yes, even the huge cosmic beings. She relies on the Krakoans and Arakki – and even Orchis – to deal with the other immediate threats, or even takes advantage of them – while she plays the longest game of all.

And finally, in X-Men Red #8, we get to read it all.

She created the return of Vulcan as her own sleeper agent.

She allied with Orbis Stellaris, took over the SWORD station, and predicted the terraforming of Mars. However, she keeps the new inhabitants on the back foot.

Her "mutant space agency" is just to fool those who she would like to buy in. Her goal, to increase Earth's presence on the galactic stage, with her in command, plays out. And Orchis is always part of that plan.

She pushes the final buttons and prepares for SWORD to step up.

She gets the world's major security system. She gets her own planet, She gets a seat on the Galactic board. Forget Doctor Doom, forget Ultron, forget Magneto, no one takes over the world, the solar system,. the galaxy, quite like Abigail Brand. So… will she be stopped? When you look at things in the cold light of the Arakko sun, doesn't she have the biggest point of all?

Anyone for ABIGAIL BRAND IS RIGHT T-shirts? It looks like it will all come to an end in January…

