Abrams Picks Up Meggie Ramm's The Adventures of Batcat Graphic Novels

Meggie Ramm is the creator of new graphic novel series, The Adventures of Batcat. A non-binary cartoonist and comic educator, they graduated from California College of the Arts in 2017, worked with Everyday Feminism and Silver Sprocket. They are the creator of Stick World, and their anti-anxiety pocketbook You Will Be Okay was published through Silver Sprocket and spent the last four years teaching comics to kids across the East Bay. Currently they are creating Littlest Dungeon Guard comic strips for Sunday HaHa while also working on their first full length graphic novel. Intended for young readers, The Adventures of Batcat will be published by Abrams with the first book in the spring of 2023, the sequel to follow a year later.

The adventure starts as Batcat is haunted by an annoying ghost and their only hope is the island witch. By the end of the quest to collect the ingredients for the spell, Batcat accepts their dual identity as both bat and cat, and the ghost and Batcat become friends.

You can read more on her Instagram.

Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams acquired world rights for Abrams' Amulet list. Meggie Ramm's ageent Kate McKean at the Howard Morhaim Literary brokered the two-book deal.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents.

Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.